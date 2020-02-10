Charleston-area home sales surge 21% in January as mortgage rates continue to fall

Falling borrowing costs and a record job market fueled home sales across the Charleston region to a double-digit surge in January, a year after a partial government shutdown depressed sales.

Residential real estate transactions jumped nearly 21 percent compared to the same month a year ago, according to preliminary data released Monday by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

The climb in sales in the traditionally slow month of January comes after a 20 percent gain in December to close out last year's record-setting sales.

The association said it would respond to the latest figures later Monday.

Last month, 1,148 homes changed hands throughout the region at a median price of $287,523, a price up 8.1 percent or nearly $22,000 over January 2019.

The number of residential listings on the market throughout the region stood at 4,823 as "active" for sale in January in the CHS Regional MLS, formerly known as the Charleston Trident Multiple Listing Service. That's down nearly 19 percent from January of last year.

With home prices continuing to march higher, mortgage rates have remained low, falling for the third straight week in early February. That's expected to spur more interest in home purchases.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said in it latest report the average rate on a 30-year home loan dipped to 3.45 percent as of last week. The average rate on a 15-year loan edged down to 2.97 percent.

“The combination of very low mortgage rates, a strong economy and more positive financial market sentiment all point to home purchase demand continuing to rise over the next few months,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

Low supply and high demand will continue to push home prices higher by 5.2 percent through December, according to property information provider CoreLogic.

Nationally, home prices in December jumped 4.0 percent over the same month in 2018.

"On a national level, home prices are on an upswing," said CoreLogic CEO Frank Martell. "Price growth is likely to accelerate in 2020."

Homeownership has continued to increase for millennials, particularly buyers in their 30s, but 74 percent say they have had to make significant financial sacrifices to afford a home.

"This could become an even bigger factor as home prices reach new heights during 2020,” Martell said.