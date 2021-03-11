Charleston-area home sales soared 25% in February as median price escalated

Higher prices aren't scaring off buyers as home sales throughout the Charleston area climbed by double digits once again in February.

Residential real estate transactions soared 25 percent during the typically slower house-hunting second month of the year compared to February 2020, the last pre-COVID month before sales plummeted for two months and then sharply rebounded last year, according to preliminary figures released by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors on March 10.

The jump in sales follows a 22 percent surge in January and a record-smashing pace of nearly 22,000 purchases in 2020 as buyers continued to zero in on low mortgage interest rates.

In February, 1,654 homes changed hands throughout the Charleston area at a median price of $329,334, which was up almost 12 percent from a year earlier.

During the first two months of the year, residential sales rose just over 24 percent to 3,090 while the median price jumped 12 percent to $324,180.

The inventory of available homes plummeted again in February to 1,739 as "active" for sale on the CHS Regional MLS. That's down almost 68 percent during the past 12 months.

"We’ve reached an unprecedented low in terms of available housing in our region," said Realtors group president Rusty Hughes. "We have just under a month’s worth of inventory available, and the market continues to be extremely competitive for buyers."

Hughes doesn't expect a slowdown in demand, but the region could see an uptick in available homes during the spring and summer as more people get vaccinated and are willing to show their homes.

Homes are selling nearly 35 percent faster than last year, the Realtors group said. Because of the disconnect between supply and demand, the average time a property stays on the market is 41 days, down from 69 days a year ago in February.

The cost of borrowing is still relatively cheap, but mortgage interest rates have been ticking up since hitting a low point in January.

Home loan financier Freddie Mac reported March 11 the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan jumped to 3.05 percent, up from 2.73 percent a month ago. One year ago, it stood at 3.36 percent.

The average rate on a 15-year mortgage rose to 2.38 percent. One month ago, the shorter-term rate was 2.19 percent and one year ago it stood at 2.77 percent.

Driving the uptick in interest rates are optimism for more hiring as more people are vaccinated and the recently passed $1.9 trillion federal stimulus plan, according to Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist.

"Even as rates rise modestly, the housing market remains healthy on the cusp of spring homebuying season," Khater said. "Homebuyer demand is strong and, for homeowners who have not refinanced but are looking to do so, they have not yet lost the opportunity."

While home prices continue to spiral higher throughout the Charleston region, property information service CoreLogic predicts they will increase 3.3 percent nationally by January 2022.

Higher home prices and borrowing costs will further hamper the ability of those trying to make an initial home purchase, said Frank Nothaft, CoreLogic's chief economist.

"When interest rates rise, the affordability squeeze for first-time buyers will become even more of a challenge," Nothaft said.

He cited a low stock of lower-cost houses and rising prices for those that are available, erasing most of the benefits of still-low interest rates.

The Charleston Realtors group adjusted its home sales total slightly higher for January to 1,436 transactions. The median price stayed the same at $314,900.