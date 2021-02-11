Charleston-area home sales soar 22% in January as buyers lock in on low interest rates

Skyrocketing home prices are not keeping buyers away from the Charleston area.

Homes sales across the region posted double-digit gains in typically slower January as buyers continued to lock in on low mortgage interest rates.

Residential real estate transactions surged 22 percent during the first month of the year compared to January 2020, according to preliminary figures released Thursday by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

The jump in sales follows the blistering pace of home buying in 2020, when the region posted nearly 22,000 purchases in a record-breaking year.

In January, 1,421 homes changed hands throughout the Charleston area at a median price of $314,900, a price up 9.5 percent or more than $27,000 higher than in January 2020.

The continued demand for housing was not unexpected in the new year, according to Wil Riley, CEO of the Charleston Realtors group.

"The biggest issue we have is the number of homes that are available," Riley said. "We're down to a month of inventory now, which has created a very lucrative selling market, but has presented real challenges and frustration for those trying to buy."

In some cases, he said, homes are selling in 24 hours or less of being put on the market and, until more product is available, home prices will continue to rise.

The inventory of available homes plunged again to 2,062 as "active" for sale on the CHS Regional MLS. That's down more than 62 percent during the past 12 months.

Underpinning the strength of the home-buying market are near-record mortgage interest rates.

Home loan financier Freddie Mac reported Feb. 11 the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan stayed the same during the past two weeks at 2.73 percent. A year ago at this time the rate stood at 3.47 percent.

The 15-year, fixed rate nudged down to 2.19 percent, compared to 2.97 percent one year ago.

"The residential real estate market remains solid given healthy purchase demand while implied real-time home price growth is high, due to the inventory shortage that is plaguing the housing market," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

For homeowners looking to refinance loans, Khater said now is the time to do it to strengthen their bottom lines.

While home prices continue to escalate throughout the Charleston region, property information service CoreLogic predicts they will increase 2.9 percent nationally by the end of 2021.

"Two record lows are fueling home price gains: for-sale inventory and mortgage rates," said Frank Nothaft, chief economist for CoreLogic.

The firm also noted prospective sellers with flexible timetables have opted to delay listing their home until the pandemic fades or they are vaccinated.

"We can expect more inventory to come available in the second half of the year, leading to slowing in price growth toward year-end," Nothaft said.

The Charleston Realtors group adjusted its home sales total for December slightly higher to show 2,072 transactions at an unchanged median price of $314,500.