Attractive mortgage rates and pleasant weather didn't boost interest among Charleston-area homebuyers in October, but the improved conditions didn't hurt either.

Residential real estate transactions remained flat compared to the same month a year ago, according to preliminary data Wednesday from the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

Down by one sale over October 2018, the slight slip comes after a 13 percent spike in September and a 4.6 percent dip in August.

Home sales have been seesawing all year, after near-record sales in 2018. They are now up 0.5 percent for the first 10 months of this year.

"The Charleston market has performed consistently through the past 10 months, despite an ongoing lack of inventory," said local Realtors group president Edward Oswald. "The challenge in our market is basic economics. Sales are essentially flat because we simply don’t have sufficient inventory to support the demand we’re seeing, and prices continue to drive upwards because that demand is outpacing supply."

He pointed to remarks reflecting national angst over housing costs made by economist Lawrence Yun of the National Association for Realtors during the group's recent convention in San Francisco.

“People may say we have a high stock market, (good) job creation, low unemployment," Yun said. "But you ask people about housing, especially renters, and they are extremely frustrated. If we continue (to have) a housing shortage, inflation will pick up and mortgage rates will pick up.”

Oswald said more stock has to be built to meet demand and keep prices in check.

“If we cannot appropriately address the housing inventory shortage, prices will continue to inflate past sustainable levels and compound the affordability challenges we’re facing in our region," he said.

Last month, 1,376 homes changed hands throughout the region at a median price of almost $272,000, a price up 4.8 percent over October 2018.

So far this year, 15,667 homes have sold across the region at a median price of $278,603, a price that's up about $13,400, or 5.1 percent, compared to the first 10 months of last year.

The number of residential listings on the market throughout the region stood at 5,461 as "active" for sale in the Charleston Multiple Listing Service at the end of October. That's down 14.1 percent from a year earlier.

About 7,500 new housing units each year are needed to keep up with the region's population growth, a benchmark that hasn't been met since 2006.

With home prices continuing to escalate, mortgage rates continue to remain historically low, prodding interest from homebuyers. Home showings throughout Charleston in September turned positive for the first time in 13 months. The showings report for October has not been released.

Home loan financial firm Freddie Mac's most recent report puts the average rate on a 30-year mortgage down to 3.69 percent. The average rate on a 15-year loan dipped to 3.19 percent. Mortgage rates are bit higher than they were one month ago, but rates are more than a full percentage point less than at this time last year.

"After a yearlong slide, mortgage rates hit a cycle low in September and have risen in six out of the last nine weeks due to modestly better economic data and trade-related optimism,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “The improvement in sentiment has been one of the main drivers behind the surge in equity prices and will provide a halo effect to consumer spending heading into the important holiday shopping season.”

Home prices will continue to rise based on low supply and high demand, increasing 5.6 percent by September 2020, according to property information provider CoreLogic.

Nationally, home prices in September climbed 3.5 percent over the past 12 months, much lower than the 5.5 percent from a year ago.

“Mortgage rates were a full percentage point lower this September compared to a year ago, boosting affordability for first-time buyers and supporting a rise in homeownership," said Frank Nothaft, chief economist for CoreLogic.

"In addition to lower interest rates, personal income grew faster than home prices during the past year," he said. "This provided an additional lift for first-time buyer affordability and helped to boost the homeownership rate to the highest level in more than five years.”

Millennials have been buying homes over the past few years, but they are doing it at a high cost that could affect spending down the road.

“As a group, more millennials are entering the homebuying market and they report spending more money than they anticipated," said CoreLogic president and CEO Frank Martell.

"This may impact their future financial planning," he said. "Millennials age 30-38 put down less than 20 percent for a down payment over the past three years and used funds from their retirement accounts to cover an average of 7 percent of that down payment.”

The local Realtors group also adjusted September's sales figures slightly higher to show 1,410 homes sold at a slightly lower median price of $284,950.