Charleston-area home sales rebound in June, turning positive after huge lockdown declines

Charleston-area home sales picked up in June as the coronavirus lockdown lifted and people began to venture out more.

Residential real estate transactions rose nearly 6 percent last month compared to the same time a year ago, according to preliminary data released Friday by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

June's turnaround in sales in the Charleston area followed a 22 percent tumble in May and a 10 percent drop-off in April during the height of the economic lockdown. During the first three months, sales showed solid gains before the shutdown took effect.

Last month, 2,043 homes changed hands throughout the region at a median price of $288,000, a price down 0.6 percent or about $1,850 less than in June 2019.

Through the first six months of the year, 9,155 homes sold at a median price of $289,000. For the year, sales are down just under 1 percent while the price is 4.1 percent higher.

The number of homes listed as "active" in June in the CHS Regional MLS, formerly the Charleston Trident Multiple Listing Service, stood at 4,140. That's down more than 35 percent from a year earlier.

The housing supply was already low before the pandemic set in during the spring, but inventory has been further depressed by people not wanting to place their lived-in homes on the market for fear of catching the deadly virus.

"As we expected, closings followed the showings data from May and we saw a healthy increase in sales during the month of June," said Realtors group President Bobette Fisher. "In June, the Charleston region had reopened and the pent-up demand from the stay-at-home orders as well as historically low rates materialized into closed transactions."

Total showings for the region gained ground again in June at 33,633, an increase of 13 percent compared to June 2019. The areas with the highest number of showings were concentrated in the north area with Summerville/Ladson, Goose Creek and North Charleston leading the way, the Realtors group reported.

"We are seeing significant sales activity in the luxury ($1 million and up) price range, as investors and second-home seekers continue to choose Charleston as their destination," Fisher said.

"Inventory, however, continues to shrink, and we need to have real discussions about the future of our region, in terms of embracing new thinking about housing opportunities," she said. "We need to encourage density where it makes sense and build in areas that are least likely to be impacted by flooding."

For prospective buyers, mortgage rates continue to remain favorable and are now at an all-time low since records starting being kept in 1971.

Home loan financier Freddie Mac reported Thursday the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan slipped to 3.03 percent, down from 3.75 percent a year ago. The 15-year, fixed rate averaged 2.51 percent, down from 3.22 percent a year ago.

"The summer is heating up as record-low mortgage rates continue to spur homebuyer demand," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "However, it remains to be seen whether the demand will continue if COVID cases rise to the point that they hinder (sic) economic growth."

Home showings, too, have recovered and are now tracking close to last year's pre-pandemic levels in South Carolina and the U.S., though they did take their usual holiday dip last week, according to the ShowingTime Showing Index. In mid-April, they plummeted nearly 88 percent.

As for home prices, property information service CoreLogic predicts they will now fall 6.6 percent by May of next year, marking the first time in nine years home prices are projected to decline.

Strong home purchase demand in the first quarter of 2020, coupled with tightening supply, has helped prop up home prices through the coronavirus crisis, CoreLogic said in a statement.

"However, the anticipated impacts of the recession are beginning to appear across the housing market," the property service said. "Despite new contract signings rising year over year in May, home price growth is expected to stall in June and remain that way throughout the summer."

Pending sales and home-purchase loan applications are higher than in June of last year and reflect the buying activity of millennials, said Frank Nothaft, CoreLogic's chief economist.

"By the end of summer, buying will slacken and we expect home prices will show declines in metro areas that have been especially hard hit by the recession," Nothaft said.

CoreLogic President and CEO Frank Martell echoed Nothaft's sentiments.

“Home-purchase activity, bolstered by record-low interest rates, continues to exceed expectations despite the severe recession," Martell said. "Pent-up buyer demand was delayed from spring to summer and is reflected in the latest price data. But with elevated unemployment, purchase activity and home prices could fall off after summer."

The local Realtors group adjusted its sales total for May slightly higher to show 1,497 transactions at a slightly lower median price of $287,930.