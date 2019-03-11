Charleston-area home sales bounced back in February after the federal government shutdown in January locked out potential buyers.
Residential real estate transactions climbed nearly 10 percent last month from a year earlier, according to preliminary data Monday from the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.
The rebound comes after three months of declining sales, including two months of double-digit dips versus the same timeframe the previous year. Transactions plunged 15.1 percent in January after falling 16 percent in December and 5.3 percent in November, according to adjusted figures.
“The pent-up demand from the uncertainty surrounding January’s government shutdown came to fruition in February with rebounds on both the sales and pricing sides of the market,” said Realtors group president Edward Oswald.
“Sales volume came back and demonstrates how suppressed the demand was in January,” he said. “A median price increase of 3 percent is healthy, sustainable and, while we continue to focus on affordability challenges in our market, 3 percent is a reasonable level of growth."
Last month, 1,239 homes changed hands throughout the region. The median price rose 2.9 percent, or $7,420, from a year ago to $265,000.
So far this year, 2,191 houses have sold throughout the region, down 2.8 percent for the first two months of 2019. The median price so far this year is up about 3 percent.
The number of residential listings on the market throughout the region fell to 5,416 as "active" for sale in the Charleston Trident Multiple Listing Service in February. That's down 3.4 percent from a year earlier.
A healthier number of available home in the region to keep prices in check is about 6,500, the local Realtors group has previously said.
While the cost to own a home continues to rise, mortgage rates, down from this time last year but up over the past week, remain below last fall's seven-year highs.
Financier Freddie Mac reported the rate on a 30-year mortgage edged up last week to an average 4.41 percent, while the rate on a 15-year loan rose slightly to 3.83 percent.
Rates have declined for the most part since the first of the year, good news heading into the warm-weather purchasing period, said Freddie Mac's chief economist Sam Khater.
"The impact of recent lower rates and a strong labor market has led to a rise in purchase mortgage demand as we start the spring home-buying season,” he said.
Property information service CoreLogic expects home prices to rise 4.6 percent through January 2020.
"The spike in mortgage interest rates last fall chilled buyer activity and led to a slowdown in home sales and price growth," said Frank Nothaft, chief economist for CoreLogic.
"Fixed-rate mortgage rates have dropped 0.6 percentage points since November 2018 and today are lower than they were a year ago," he said. "With interest rates at this level, we expect a solid home-buying season this spring.”
Nationally, home prices climbed 4.4 percent over the past 12 months through January, according to the property information provider.
The local Realtors group adjusted January's sales figures slightly higher to show 952 homes sold at a slightly higher median price of $265,925.