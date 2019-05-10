Warmer weather, still-low interest rates and plentiful jobs didn't bring a bounce to the home-buying market across the Charleston market in April.
Residential real estate transactions skidded nearly 3 percent from the same month a year earlier, according to preliminary data Friday from the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.
The dip in sales comes after a 9.1 percent plunge in March wiped out gains made in February.
Despite the robust economy, sales are down for the year by 4.3 percent.
Housing officials put the blame squarely on people's ability to buy expensive houses in the Charleston market and a lack of available housing at different price points for all sectors of house hunters.
“We’ve been talking for several years about the affordability and inventory issues in our region, and I think we’re seeing the measurable effects of that now,” Realtors group president Edward Oswald said.
“Without a healthy amount of inventory in a wide range of prices, or considerable growth in our region’s wages, our market will be closed to many prospective buyers," he said. "I think we’re starting to see that with this year’s data so far."
Last month, 1,595 homes changed hands throughout the region.
The median price stood at $270,000, the same as in April one year ago.
The Realtors group also noted that anybody who wants to buy a house should have the opportunity and urged local governments to work to make housing available for everyone.
"It is imperative that government actions foster an environment conducive to new housing and existing housing purchases for all income levels in all areas,” the Realtors group said.
So far this year, 5,365 homes have sold throughout the region at a median price of $270,000, up 3.4 percent over the first four months of last year.
The number of residential listings on the market throughout the region stood at 5,758 as "active" for sale in the Charleston Trident Multiple Listing Service in April.
That's down 2 percent from a year earlier.
A healthier number of available homes in the region to keep prices in check is about 6,500, the group has previously said.
While the cost to own a home continues to rise, mortgage rates are down from this time last year and slightly lower than last week. They remain below last fall's seven-year highs.
Financier Freddie Mac reported Thursday the rate on a 30-year mortgage edged down to an average 4.10 percent, while the rate on a 15-year loan eased to an average 3.57 percent.
Lower rates than this time last year are good news for house hunters during the warm-weather buying season.
"A combination of low mortgage rates, a strong job market and modest wage growth should spur homebuyer interest and also serve as an incentive for homeowners looking to refinance this spring,” said Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater.
Property information service CoreLogic expects home prices to rise 4.8 percent through March 2020.
“The U.S. housing market continues to cool, primarily due to some of our priciest markets moving into frigid waters," said Ralph McLaughlin, deputy chief economist for CoreLogic.
"But the broader market looks more temperate as supply and demand come into balance," he said. "With mortgage rates flat and inventory picking up, we expect more buyers to take advantage of easing housing market headwinds.”
Nationally, home prices climbed 3.7 percent over the past 12 months through March, according to the property information provider.
The Realtors group adjusted March's sales figures slightly higher to show 1,571 homes sold at an unchanged median price of $275,000.