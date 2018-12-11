Charleston-area home sales cooled down in November but are still on pace to approach last year's record-setting numbers.
Residential real estate transactions dropped 6.4 percent last month from a year earlier, according to preliminary data Tuesday from the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.
The fall follows a 3 percent gain in October after a 13 percent plunge in September attributed mainly to the coastal evacuation from the threat of Hurricane Florence.
“In terms of year-to-date sales, we are on pace to finish even with last year and mark a significant rise in prices ... of around 6 percent,” said association president Kimberly Lease. “The slight decline in sales in November could be due to the early Thanksgiving holiday or could be the normal seasonal slowdown we expect toward the end of every year."
Last month, 1,284 homes changed hands throughout the region. The median price soared 8 percent, or $19,900, from a year ago to $269,900.
Through the first 11 months of the year, 16,854 homes have sold at a median price of $265,000, up 6 percent. Volume is almost even, with just four less transactions for January through November than last year during the same period.
Last year, 18,381 homes sold throughout the region. To meet last year's record numbers, 1,527 transactions will have to take place in December. Last year in December, 1,532 homes changed hands.
The number of homes on the market across the region, though up slightly from previous months, continues to be low, with 5,553 residential listings as "active" for sale in the Charleston Trident Multiple Listing Service as of Nov. 30.
That's down 5 percent from a year earlier.
A healthier number of available homes in the region to keep prices in check is about 6,500, the local Realtors group has previously said.
While the cost to own a home continues to mushroom, mortgage rates, up from last year at this time, are approaching 5 percent on a long-term loan.
Financier Freddie Mac reported the rate on a 30-year mortgage dipped last week to an average 4.75 percent, while the rate on a 15-year loan slipped to 4.21 percent.
The decline in rates resulted from the steep stock sell-off last week, according to Freddie Mac's chief economist Sam Khater.
He called it "a welcome relief" to prospective homebuyers who have recently experienced rising rates and rising home prices.
Mortgage rates are expected to continue to rise as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to ward off inflation during the nation's economic boom.
Property information service CoreLogic expects home prices nationwide to tick up 4.8 percent through next October, down a bit from previous projections as the higher cost of borrowing money nips into the housing market.
"Rising prices and interest rates have reduced homebuyer activity and led to a gradual slowing in appreciation," said CoreLogic's chief economist Frank Nothaft. "October’s mortgage rates were the highest in seven and a half years, eroding buyer affordability."
Despite affordability problems, CoreLogic president and CEO Frank Martell said owning a home is still part of the American dream.
"Our research found that being a homeowner makes consumers feel safe in their homes," Martell said. "Renters really want something to call their own. However, until affordability comes back into balance, renters will have a hard time purchasing a home."
Nationally, home prices climbed 5.4 percent over the past 12 months through October, according to the property information provider.
The local Realtors group revised October's preliminary sales figures slightly higher to show 1,373 homes sold at the same median price of $259,835.