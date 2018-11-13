Home sales climbed back into positive territory in October after Hurricane Florence pummeled the Charleston housing market in September.
Residential real estate transactions edged up 3.0 percent last month from a year earlier, according to preliminary data Tuesday from the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.
The rise follows a 13 percent plunge in September and an 8.7 percent increase in August.
“As expected, we recouped the losses in September from hurricane-delayed closings with some sales gains in October,” association President Kimberly Lease said.
“As we head into what is usually the slowest season for sales, we’re nearly at a balanced market in terms of sales ...," she said. "Prices are still rising, but at a somewhat slower, more sustainable pace, and we’re beginning to see inventory tick up in some areas, ever so slightly, which will help balance the market overall."
Last month, 1,368 homes changed hands throughout the region. The median price rose 4.0 percent, or $9,890, from a year ago to $259,835.
Through the first 10 months of the year, 15,561 homes have sold at a median price of $265,236, up 6 percent. Volume is up 0.5 percent for January through October, slightly ahead of last year's record-setting pace.
The number of homes on the market across the region, though up from previous months, continues to be low, with 5,666 residential listings as "active" for sale in the Charleston Trident Multiple Listing Service as of Oct. 31.
That's down 5.0 percent from a year earlier.
A healthier number of available homes in the region to keep prices in check is about 6,500, the local Realtors group has previously said.
While the cost to own a home continues to balloon, mortgage rates, up from last year at this time, shot up to nearly 5 percent last week on a long-term loan after a strong U.S. jobs report.
Financier Freddie Mac reported the rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to an average 4.94 percent, the highest in seven years, while the rate on a 15-year loan nudged up to 4.33 percent.
"Higher mortgage rates have led to a slowdown in national home price growth, but the price deceleration has been primarily concentrated in affluent coastal markets such as California and the state of Washington," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist.
"The more affordable interior markets – which have not yet experienced a slowdown in home price growth – may see price growth start to moderate and affordability squeezed if mortgage rates continue to march higher,” he said.
Mortgage rates are expected to track higher as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to ward off inflation in a job-filled economy.
Property information service CoreLogic expects home prices nationwide to climb 4.7 percent through next September, down a bit from previous projections as the higher costs of borrowing money bites into the housing market.
Home price growth also dropped nationally in September by 0.5 percent, according to CoreLogic. That hasn't helped younger home seekers with affordability.
"Our consumer research indicates younger millennials want to purchase homes, but the majority of them consider affordability a key obstacle," said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic.
"Less than half of younger millennials who are currently renting feel confident they will qualify for a mortgage, especially in such a competitive environment," he said.
The firm believes national home prices will decrease slightly when October's figures are released, reflecting a second consecutive month of deceleration.
Nationally, home prices climbed 5.6 percent over the past 12 months through September, according to the property information provider.
The local Realtors group revised September's preliminary sales figures slightly higher to show 1,243 homes sold at a slightly higher median price of $276,750.