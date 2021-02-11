Charleston-area home sales climb 22% as buyers lock in on low interest rates

Skyrocketing home prices aren't enough to keep buyers away from the Charleston market.

Sales across the region posted double-digit gains in the typically slow January period as purchasers continued to lock in on historically low mortgage interest rates.

Residential transactions surged 22 percent during the first month of the year compared to January 2020, according to preliminary figures released by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors on Feb. 11.

The jump in sales follows the blistering pace of home buying in 2020, when the region posted nearly 22,000 purchases in a record-breaking year.

In January, 1,421 homes changed hands throughout the Charleston area at a median price of $314,900, which was up 9.5 percent from a year earlier.

Wil Riley, CEO of the association, said the biggest issue for the industry in the Charleston region "is the number of homes that are available."

"We're down to a month of inventory now, which has created a very lucrative selling market, but has presented real challenges and frustration for those trying to buy," he said.

In some cases, homes are selling within 24 hours after they're listed for sale, Riley said. And until more product is available, home prices will likely continue to rise.

The inventory of available homes plunged again to 2,062 as "active" for sale on the CHS Regional MLS. That's down more than 62 percent during the past 12 months.

Cheap money is helping to fuel the sales boom.

Home loan financier Freddie Mac reported Feb. 11 the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan remained at 2.73 percent for the second week in a row, down from 3.47 percent a year ago. The comparable 15-year mortgage slipped to 2.19 percent.

"The residential real estate market remains solid given healthy purchase demand while implied real-time home price growth is high, due to the inventory shortage that is plaguing the housing market," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

He added that it's an ideal time for homeowners looking to refinance, which usually means swapping a 30-year mortgage with a 15-year loan.

While home prices continue to escalate throughout the Charleston region, property information service CoreLogic predicts they will increase 2.9 percent nationally by the end of 2021.

"Two record lows are fueling home price gains: for-sale inventory and mortgage rates," said Frank Nothaft, chief economist for CoreLogic.

The firm also noted prospective sellers with flexible timetables have opted to delay listing their home until the pandemic fades or they are vaccinated.

"We can expect more inventory to come available in the second half of the year, leading to slowing in price growth toward year-end," Nothaft said.

The Charleston Realtors group adjusted its home sales total for December slightly higher to 2,072 transactions. The median price was unchanged at $314,500.