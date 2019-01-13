Only one master-planned community in South Carolina made the annual top 50 list of best in the nation last year, and it's in the Charleston region.
Cane Bay Plantation in Berkeley County, which has made the John Burns Real Estate Consulting List before, came in at No. 23. It posted 474 home sales last year.
The community ranked No. 13 in 2017 with 584 home sales and No. 7 in 2016 with 569 residential transactions.
“Cane Bay continues to be the best-selling new home community in Charleston, primarily due to its excellent product segmentation that offers homes for buyers in all life stages at a wide variety of price points," said Kristine Smale, vice president of the California-based consulting firm.
"The master plan continues to add amenities to stay fresh," she said. "An on-site YMCA will open in early 2019 that will include a branch of the county library system.”
The 4,500-acre development off U.S. Highway 176 will eventually have about 10,000 homes. Several thousand are on the ground already.
As part of the criteria for selection, John Burns said a master-planned community should have a range of home sizes, types and prices and a variety of builders; consistent themes, such as signage, landscaping, lighting, street names and mailboxes; shared or reciprocal amenities and activities for a variety of lifestyles; and branding and marketing that give the community a unique and well-recognized identity.
Cane Bay offers a mix of neighborhoods, including a 55-plus Del Webb community, with a Publix-anchored shopping plaza and Cane Bay high, middle and elementary schools.
Topping the list again was The Villages in central Florida. It posted 2,134 sales last year. It joined four other communities with sales at 1,000 or higher last year. They were in Florida, California and Nevada. No communities in North Carolina made the list this year. Last year, neighborhoods in Charlotte and Wilmington made the cut for the first time.
Now open
A new upscale apartment development is now open in Mount Pleasant.
1201 Midtown Apartments recently began leasing 140 units after the completion of a second phase in the town's Midtown area between Bowman Road and Hungry Neck Boulevard.
The new apartments join the previous 302 rental units built in 2015 and acquired by MAA or Mid-American Apartment Communities of Memphis, Tenn., in 2016. They offer 15 floor plans from studios to three-bedroom units.
The project includes a fitness center, internet cafe, resident lounges, two dog parks, two pools, fire pit, conference room, dog wash and other amenities. Prices start at $1,418. MAA now has 11 apartment communities in the Charleston area.