Charleston
Jeremy Willits and Gerry Schauer of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 300 square feet of office space at 3 Broad St. to Direct Response Companies LLC.
Dexter Rumsey and Reeves Major of NAI Charleston represented the landlord in leasing retail space at 19 Warren St. to David Skinner Antiques.
Daniel Island
Mark Erickson of Cushman & Wakefield|Talhimer represented the landlord in leasing 11,164 square feet of office space at 885 Island Park Drive to The David J. Joseph Co.
Moncks Corner
Nick Tanana and William Ederle of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 2,200 square feet of office space at 223-B Heatley St. to Jennifer Wilkie.
Mount Pleasant
Blair Belk and Trey Lucy of Belk|Lucy represented the landlord in subleasing an office suite at 1903 Highway 17 to Direct Mortgage Loans. Tim Metzler of Retail Properties represented the tenant.
Joyce Beach of CBRE represented the landlord in leasing 1,200 square feet of commercial space at 976 Houston Northcutt Blvd. to Aloha Poke. Morrow Boggs of Belk|Lucy represented the tenant.
North Charleston
Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 2,401 square feet of office space at 3294 Ashley Phosphate Road. The tenant, Trace Staffing Solutions LLC, was represented by Julie Kinze and John Davis of Southern Shores Real Estate Group.
Mark Mizell of Birchin Lane Realty Advisors represented the landlord in leasing 1,603 square feet of office space at 4151 Spruill Ave. to Finn Comfort. Brett Schleifer of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented the tenant.
Summerville
John Beam and Hagood Morrison of Bridge Commercial represented the landlord in leasing 54,447 square feet of industrial space at 328 Deming Way to Ability Trimodal. Thomas Buist of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
Chad Yonce of Southeastern Management Group represented the landlord in leasing 2,000 square feet of retail space at 120 E. Fifth North St. to Building Independence Together LLC.
Wando
Edward Oswald of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 5,700 square feet of commercial flex space at 450 Deanna Lane. Jon Chalfie of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Rock Solid Gymnastics LLC.
West Ashley
Edward Oswald of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the tenant, Automotive Styling LLC, and the landlord in leasing 3,089 square feet of commercial flex space at 707 Dupont Road.
Philip Owens of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented CresCom Bank in leasing 2,993 square feet of retail and office space in Summerall Square at 874 Orleans Road.