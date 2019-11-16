You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

5 Charleston-area cities among top 15 safest to live in SC, study says

Every city has crime, but some have less than others.

In South Carolina, five of the top 15 cities with the lowest crime rates can be found in the Charleston area.

The city with the lowest crime rate in the region is where median home prices exceed $400,000 and the median household income is about $90,000. Take a bow, Mount Pleasant.

The East Cooper town (it calls itself a town, not a city) of roughly 90,000 people ranks No. 2 in South Carolina among the top 50 cities on the safe scale, according to a report by online consumer service Security Baron.

The No. 1 safest city in the Palmetto State is Aiken.

Others in the Charleston area in the top 15 include No. 6 Hanahan, No. 8 Charleston, No. 11 Goose Creek and No. 15 Summerville.

Moncks Corner comes in at No. 28 while North Charleston is No. 34 and Walterboro ranked 44th.

Of the town's other major metro areas, Greenville came in at No. 21 and Columbia at No. 32.

Security Baron used the FBI's 2017 and 2016 Uniform Crime Reporting data to make its selections based on factors such as rates for murder, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, theft, vehicle theft, arson and median income.

It also included a municipality's population and number of households in the rankings.

Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up for free.

A recently completed, 3,500-square-foot home with three bedrooms and three and a half baths will be given away by HGTV in a contest starting Dec. 30.

By the numbers

157: Number of units opening by year's end in a new senior living facility on James Island.

1: Difference in the number of homes sold throughout the Charleston region in October of this year versus the same month last year.

4,300: Square footage of rebuilt Chick-fil-A restaurant in West Ashley with dual drive thru lanes under a canopy.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

This week in real estate

+ Cost of living: The divide between Charleston housing prices, income and solutions continues to widen.

+ Island rentals: Gated Kiawah Island adopts new short-term rental rules.

+ Mansion and multifamily: Up to 275 high-end apartments could be built near the Woodlands Mansion in Summerville.

Boone Hall Plantation on about 600 acres in the heart of Mount Pleasant is now perpetually protected from development.

Homeownership classes: Learn the ins and outs of being a homeowner in classes starting Nov. 22 by Origin SC at various times, dates and places.

Holiday market: The developing Carnes Crossroads community will host a holiday market at the Green Barn on Dec. 14.

Charleston-area transactions

Did a friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.

Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.