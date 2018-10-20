Home builders and sales people historically launch fall deals in the Lowcountry and elsewhere so buyers can move into houses before year end, or otherwise promise incentives for shopper who purchase by Dec. 31, which in part boosts company annual sales.
But social media and online sources these days get the word out rapidly about neighborhood homes ready to occupy, and contractors mete out the properties on the market so inventory remains available almost all time.
"The end of the year, we always try to position ourselves to have inventory," says Guy Ackerman, director of sales for Lennar's Coastal Carolina region including greater Charleston and Myrtle Beach. "Homes that will close compete with resale," he says. "We start homes to be sold. Every month, we have homes consistently."
Lennar, which completed an acquisition phase that grew its market share locally by adding Summer's Corner in Dorchester County and other properties, currently counts 60 ready-to-move-in homes. "The cool thing," Ackerman says, is the company's growth has enabled it to showcase built or nearly completed residences spread among communities in James and Johns islands, Goose Creek, Summerville, Mount Pleasant and Hanahan.
Numerous homes offer incentives to encourage house hunters to close on purchases, Ackerman says. The chief perk for Lennar, "in this environment" where sales are healthy and the market reasonably competitive, is a price cut. The amount of the reduction "depends on the community," he says. "In some, the discount is $20,000."
At least currently, Miami-based Lennar doesn't directly offer interest rate breaks to purchasers to move inventory, Ackerman says. But mortgage rates are trending upward, so shoppers who lock into a rate, say for 30 days before closing, gain an advantage because the percentage almost for sure will be lower than a month ahead.
Potential home buyers can easily track down quick move-in homes by accessing www.Lennar.com and click to the Charleston area button to see a list of the latest inventory homes and whether the builder is offering discounted prices, he says.
Overall, "we are in a good market now," Ackerman says. Sales slowed up in September as a result of Hurricane Florence, which blasted through the Wilmington, N.C., area and caused flooding in North Carolina and the Pee Dee and Grand Strand in South Carolina. Because of the storm's uncertain track, many businesses shut down for two or more days and schools closed as the hurricane neared the coast and made landfall. "We lost an entire week for Florence," he says.
Ackerman is upbeat about the remainder of 2018 and beyond. "We really see a great (outlook), more activity," he says.
Ashton Woods Homes, meanwhile, exemplifies the volume of information that buyers can find out online. Based on the builder's website, the company currently supplies 25 available new homes including a half dozen or so townhomes and three of the Lincoln floor plans. The builder touts 12 "move-in-ready" homes in six neighborhoods: Limehouse Village, Stratton on the Sound, Riverview Farms, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing, Sol Legare Reserve and Sullivan's Pointe.
The Roswell, Georgia-based builder all told has 11 communities in metro Charleston on Daniel Island, West Ashley, Summerville, Mount Pleasant and Johns and James islands.
Pebble Cove, a quick-move-in plan in Limehouse Village off Dorchester Road in Summerville, boasts a bevy of online information including the price, $284,990; highlights such as a kitchen with large island, first floor laundry room and "spacious and versatile loft;" size at 2,092-2,427 square feet; and features such as three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a half-bath, two-car garage and two stories. There's also photos of the home's exterior and interior.
Reach Jim Parker at 843-937-5542 or jparker@postandcourier.com.