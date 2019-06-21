A nearly 50-year-old apartment building in the South of Broad area of peninsular Charleston is now a pile of rubble.
The two-story structure at 1-11 Ashley Blvd. was demolished during the past week to make way for a new four-unit residential development, according to city records.
The six-unit building had been vacant for about two years and was deemed structurally unsound, according to Jacob Lindsey, the city's planning department head.
"There were structural problems with the foundation and the walls that ultimately proved unsalvageable," Lindsey said.
It was built in 1973 and sits in an area of the city that encounters flooding during heavy rain events.
The 8,510-square-foot structure between Tradd and South Battery streets is registered to Barnes Moultrie Ward LLC of Lancaster, who bought it in 2017 for $1.1 million one year after it sold for $2 million, according to Charleston County property records. An attorney representing the property owner did not immediately respond for further comment.
The city's Board of Architectural Review approved demolition of the building in June 2018 and also gave conceptual OK at the same time to four single-family attached dwellings in two stories with a half floor on top of them.
The city's Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved a request in June 2018 to allow attached duplexes to be constructed with lower setback requirements. Plans also were presented to the Technical Review Committee in October.