Charleston apartment vacancy percentage decrease largest in U.S. in 2019

Three new large apartment projects have already been announced in January for the Charleston peninsula, bringing 821 more units over the next two years in mid-rise developments from downtown to the NoMo area.

Even though Charleston added about 2,500 apartment units last year, the percentage of vacancies dropped by the largest amount in the U.S., according to Apartments.com.

The vacancy rate fell to 9.1 percent last year from 12.2 percent in 2018, when 3,700 units were added in the region.

Currently, renters looking for a new home in South Carolina's oldest and largest city can choose from more than 3,500 available rentals with an average rent level of $1,223, according to the apartment website.

And more are being built to handle the influx of 26 new residents every day to the Charleston region, which leads the state in job and business growth.

Other cities showing large vacancy declines include Baton Rouge, La.; El Paso, Texas; Madison, Wis.; and Grand Rapids, Mich.

While rental rates seem high in Charleston, they are nowhere near the cost to rent an apartment in San Francisco. The City By the Bay's average rental rate is $3,110. It's followed by New York City, San Jose and San Rafael, Calif., and Boston, all with rates above $2,300.

Charleston also didn't see the highest rent growth from year to year in the U.S. That distinction goes to Phoenix, where rents jumped 6.8 percent to an average of more than $1,150. Others with large increases in rental rates include Tuscon, Ariz., Albuquerque, N.M., Las Vegas and Raleigh, N.C.

The metro area with the most new rental units last year was Dallas-Fort Worth at 19,522 and an average rental rate of $1,191 a month. New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Denver followed with the most new units.

The $150 million Morrison Yard multifamily development is coming to the former site of the State Ports Authority's Columbus Street office building at 838 Morrison Drive on the Charleston peninsula. Completion is expected in late 2022.

By the numbers

3,100: Number of home sites sold to different homebuilders in the 2,000-acre Wildcat Tract next to Cane Bay Plantation in Berkeley County. New Jersey-based K. Hovnanian Homes recently purchased 42 acres with plans for 118 new houses.

350: Number of new hotel rooms approved for two different developments on the Charleston peninsula by the Board of Zoning Appeals this week. One proposed project with 215 hotel rooms was rejected.

1: Number of stores clothing retailer Banana Republic will be left with in the Charleston area after its King Street store closes Sunday.

This week in real estate

+ Awarding preservation: The four Freedman's Cottages, built in the late 1800s on Jackson Street in Charleston, will be honored Thursday as one of 20 recipients of the Carolopolis Award for historic preservation.

+ Taller homes: North Charleston is considering a pair of policy updates that will allow taller houses in the city's historic areas along with other efforts to address flooding.

+ Off the market: Six years after asking $4 million for the historic Wedge Plantation in the heart of the Santee Delta, the University of South Carolina, which owns the 1,500-acre site, took the deteriorating property off the market.

+ Changing hands: The 133-room Hilton Garden Inn at the base of the Ravenel Bridge in Mount Pleasant recently sold for nearly $21 million five years after it opened on Wingo Way.

The historic Miles Brewton House on King Street, built sometime between 1765 and 1769, is one of the most comprehensive examples of Georgian architecture in the South.

During the Charleston Home + Design Show on Sunday, Christina Butler, a professor of historic preservation at American College of the Building Arts, will present a program entitled, "Charleston's Master Builders and Their Enslaved Artisans: A Historical Look Back at the Construction of Charleston's Historic Homes."

Home + Design Show: The 17th annual Charleston Home + Design Show continues Saturday and Sunday at the Gaillard Center. Admission: $7 before 2 p.m.; $2 after 2 p.m.

Three Ps: The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors will offer advice to Realtors on professionalism, principles and pitfalls related to license law in South Carolina; Jan. 29.

