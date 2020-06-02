Charleston apartment giant Greystar to manage 130,000 more units after Arizona acquisition

Charleston-based global apartment giant Greystar now oversees more than 500 additional properties with 130,000 units across the U.S. after acquiring the property management business of an Arizona multifamily development firm.

Greystar announced Tuesday it acquired the property management side of Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Co., whose properties span 21 states. Terms were not disclosed.

Greystar said the venture will enhance property operations, services and offerings while Alliance continues to focus on its core arm of apartment development.

The combined portfolio will swell Greystar's U.S. footprint by about 25 percent and grow its presence in key western markets such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver and Las Vegas as well as the Northeast and Pacific Northwest.

Greystar will now oversee a portfolio of more than 2,400 communities and 660,000 apartment units across 42 states and 13 countries. Its workforce will grow to 19,000.

“We only consider acquisitions of companies that are culturally compatible and fit our long-term strategic objectives," Bob Faith, founder, chairman and CEO of Greystar said in a statement. "In Alliance, we’ve found both."

He said Alliance is held in high regard in the apartment industry, operates in some of the best markets in the nation and offers talented staff in rental housing.

“Even during severe economic downturns, we believe in the resilience of rental housing and we are committed to continuing to grow our company," Faith said. "This acquisition reflects our confidence in that and is a unique opportunity to acquire a strong business."

Alliance, meanwhile, will streamline its efforts on development, construction and acquisition across the multifamily, workforce and senior housing segments.

As part of the deal, Greystar will provide management services to Alliance's future multifamily acquisition and development businesses.

“Greystar’s global reach, corporate culture and seasoned leadership team made this milestone a clear next step for Alliance, our residents, investors and associates alike,” Alliance Residential Chairman and CEO Bruce Ward said.