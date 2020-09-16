Charleston apartment giant expands into the warehouse space in latest deal

A Charleston-based company that’s a mover and shaker in the rental housing business is dipping its toe in the industrial property market.

Apartment giant Greystar Real Estate Partners announced Wednesday that it is acquiring a 45 percent stake in a Texas company, with an option to buy the other 55 percent within two years.

Financial terms of the investment in Thackeray Partners were not disclosed.

The 15-year-old Dallas company has been involved in real estate deals valued at $5.3 billion, representing more than 23,200 rental housing units and about 20 million square feet of industrial space, such as warehouses and distribution centers.

Its South Carolina properties include the 232-unit Legends at Charleston Park apartment complex on Dorchester Road that it acquired for $31 million two years ago with a joint venture partner.

The Lone Star State company and its newest investor said they knew each other well from previous collaborations.

“There is significant upside to this transaction, and we look forward to utilizing Thackeray’s 15-year track record in fund management to build on our multifamily platform and capitalize on new opportunities,” Greystar founder and CEO Bob Faith said in a written statement.

Faith's peninsula-based company oversees a $200 billion global portfolio made up mostly of conventional apartments, student housing and active-adult communities in 200 markets. It’s also one of the largest management and ownership firms in the U.S., with 630,000 rental units.

The Thackeray deal marks Greystar's first foray into the unglamorous warehouse business. Faith said rising demand for storage space fueled by the growth in online shopping — and accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic — drew the firm’s attention to that corner of the real estate market.

“We will not lose our focus on continuing to innovate and grow in the rental housing space, but this will give our platform additional growth prospects,” he said Wednesday.

The Thackeray deal is one of several ventures that Greystar has announced since late spring. The Meeting Street firm recently formed a joint venture in Brazil while also launching a $600 million fund to buy debt secured by apartment buildings. In June, it acquired a Phoenix-based real estate business that manages 500 multifamily properties with 130,000 rental units.