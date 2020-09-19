Charleston among top 20 US cities to add apartments in 2020

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Charleston among top 20 US cities to add apartments in year's 1st half

The coronavirus has put a crimp in all sorts of plans, even affecting renters who may have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

But Charleston ranks among the top 20 cities in the U.S. that have added new apartments during the first half of 2020.

The Holy City added 1,343 new multifamily units from January through June, placing it 13th on the top 20 list, according to a report by online apartment firm RentCafe.

Austin, Texas, tops the list with 3,827 new units followed by San Antonio, Texas; Denver, Colo.; Charlotte; and the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

It's also interesting to note that Charleston added more apartments during the first half of the year than Orlando, Seattle and Atlanta as people continue to move to the Lowcountry, especially from larger metropolitan areas during the coronavirus pandemic, according to real estate industry professionals.

A Delaware firm bought the waterfront homes on Bennett Street in the Old Village from Anthony McAlister. The pricier home, at $7.35 million, didn't break the record for a residential sale in Mount Pleasant, but it came close.

By the numbers

6: Number of acres Savannah-based convenience store chain Parker's Kitchen recently acquired for $1.05 million at Ladson Road and Limehouse Drive to build another new store in the Charleston region.

8: Number of Orlando-based Huey Magoo's chicken tender restaurants looking to expand into Charleston and Columbia, with four in each city.

196: Number of acres on Laurel Island near downtown Charleston where a new mixed-use development is planned for dwelling units, offices, businesses, restaurants and entertainment.

336: Number of new apartments slated to go into a new development called Broadstone Ingleside on Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston.

This week in real estate

+ Lidl or Piggly Wiggly?: Discount grocer Lidl gets OK for signs at Columbia Piggly Wiggly site, but Piggly Wiggly operator says he's not going anywhere.

+ Opposing "ecoresort": Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who is running for reelection, is the latest politician to call for the rejection of a proposed "ecoresort" on a barrier island in the Lowcountry.

+ Lone Star investment: Charleston-based apartment giant Greystar Real Estate Partners branches out by buying a stake in a Texas company that deals in industrial space such as warehouses and distribution centers.

More than six years in the making, a new road to Charleston International Airport is up for public input over the next 30 days. It is meant to take traffic off of International Boulevard in front of Boeing's aircraft assembly campus, and the route involves the addition of a new interchange on Interstate 526 at West Montague Avenue.

