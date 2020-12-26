Charleston among top 10 priciest luxury housing markets in U.S.

Charleston is among the most expensive luxury housing markets in the U.S., according to a new report.

The water-hugging Holy City ties with Dallas for the 10th priciest place in the nation to buy an upscale house, according to an analysis by My Affordable Luxury Magazine.

The Texas city and Charleston also claim the top spot for the priciest high-end home market in the South.

"The city of Charleston is also attracting more and more people for its climate, culture and lifestyle," the magazine said. "And many of these out-of-towners are snatching up luxury properties. The market is hot, and there is a lot of activity even in the uber-luxury segment, which is represented in Charleston by properties priced at $4 million and above."

While the $4 million mark is for the mega-wealthy, the actual starting point for a luxury property in Charleston is put at $1.85 million by the publication.

To arrive at its conclusions, the online periodical analyzed the top 10 percent of listings in each city, each with a price of at least $500,000, which it determined to be a widely accepted definition for luxury property. Then, it ranked all the markets based on the highest threshold necessary for a home to be labeled locally as luxury property.

"Some of the markets we analyzed, like Detroit and Baltimore, fell short of the description, with 10 percent of their respective listings dropping well below the $500,000 mark, and they were thus excluded from our ranking," the authors said.

Despite a tough year with many wealthy residents leaving larger cities for smaller urban areas during the pandemic, Manhattan in New York City maintains the priciest residential real estate, with a starting point of nearly $6.5 million for a luxury property.

Others making the list, in descending order, are Los Angeles with a starting point of $4.5 million; San Diego at $3.2 million; San Francisco at $3.15 million; Boston at $2.8 million; Honolulu at $2.5 million; Brooklyn, N.Y., at $2.2 million; San Jose, Calif., at $2 million; and Washington, D.C., at $1.9 million.

Changing hands

A 3,791-square-foot house on the edge of Charleston Harbor in Mount Pleasant recently changed hands for nearly $3.6 million.

The five-bedroom, five-bath house at 201 Bank St. sits on a 0.44-acre lot and includes a private deepwater dock with two inline pier heads as well as a floating dock and boat lift.

Property records show Allison J. Middleton sold the home to a firm called MTP Holdings LLC.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

The Old Village residence is not far from the Pitt Street bridge, Alhambra Hall and Shem Creek.

The two-story home offers "uninterrupted views of the harbor," according to Jimmy Dye, founding partner and broker-in-charge of residential real estate firm The Cassina Group, who represented the seller.

Transformed

A building dating back to around 1880 at 5 Warren St. in downtown Charleston that once was used as a retail store and then a bakery has been renovated into a real estate office.

After two years of extensive work, the property is now home to Applegate Real Estate downstairs with a luxury long-term rental property on the second floor.

Owned by Cuyler Applegate, the firm includes partner and broker associate Jack Gumb and seven agents. They specialize in residential home sales, home owner association management and rental property management.

Local architect Simons Young, who specializes in historic renovations, completely transformed the structure, preserving the integrity of the 19th-century building. Unique Constructors added private offices, a large shared office for agents and a conference room.

Rolling in

A new waterfront restaurant and rooftop bar called Kingstide will be part of a new Daniel Island community.

The new venue is expected to open in 2021 at The Waterfront, a 22-acre, mixed-use development of luxury residences and amenities on the Wando River.

The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will operate the restaurant and bar while Cortney Bishop Design will handle interior design, according to developer East West Partners.