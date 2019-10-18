The state's largest airport wants to buy airspace above nearby private property to keep development at bay.

But the price, well, it's up in the air.

Charleston International hopes to acquire the air rights above a four-acre parcel on Dorchester Road between the Covington Hills and Ashley Acres residential communities.

The airport does not want to buy the land, Aviation Authority attorney Arnold Goodstein said.

It just wants to keep residential development from being built on the site, which sits in the aircraft protection zone on the approach to one of the runways owned by Joint Base Charleston but used jointly by Charleston airport.

"We don't have a problem with commercial development on the site, but we don't want it to be developed for residential use," Goodstein said. "It's right under where the planes come in and take off."

The property sits in Charleston County, but the owner wants it to be annexed into North Charleston so apartments can be built there, Goodstein said.

"We oppose that," he said.

A Charleston firm called Highway LLC bought the vacant parcel in 2017 for $325,000, according to Charleston County land records. It's registered to Kevin High with Walk Away Stays, a property management and vacation rental firm.

High did not immediately respond for comment on the airport's proposal.

Goodstein said the airport has asked for an appraisal of the airspace to see what it would cost the airport to buy an avigation easement. He also said the Federal Aviation Administration supports the acquisition and has agreed to pay 90 percent of the cost if the airport can acquire the air rights.

The attorney said it's important that the property not be developed for residential use because the development could be looked at unfavorably as an encroachment on the runway approach and would be a demerit against keeping the Air Force Base in North Charleston if another round of base closures is considered.

In addition to buying the airspace, the Aviation Authority wants a covenant from the landowner that he will not put residential development on the site.

"We have all the rights under the law to protect our airspace," Goodstein said.

The airport also owns a 1 acre parcel just west of the tract, according to land records. The adjacent tract includes part of a wide ditch that drains water from the airfield toward the Ashley River.

This is not the first time Charleston airport officials have tried to buy airspace. Several years ago, they wanted to acquire some air rights near a runway at Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island. The Aviation Authority ended up buying the parcel, Goodstein said.

Charleston land records show the agency bought roughly 7 acres off the east side of River Road in 2011 for about $219,000. The tract, in a takeoff and approach zone, sits next to a nearly 50-acre parcel also owned by the Aviation Authority on the east side of River Road.