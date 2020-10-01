Charleston airport gives Boeing 10 more years to buy land under SC 787 plant

NORTH CHARLESTON — Charleston airport officials voted Thursday to extend by 10 years an agreement with Boeing Co. that gives the aerospace giant the option to buy land it now leases.

Boeing rents 214 acres around its current airplane assembly operation off International Boulevard in North Charleston. Charleston County Aviation Authority is the property owner.

The Chicago-based company pays the airport $1 a year as part of a 25-year lease arrangement approved in 2010 to lure the planemaker to South Carolina, one of only two places where Boeing builds commercial jetliners. The other is Washington state.

As part of that deal, Boeing agreed to a clause that allowed it to purchase the land in 2025, within a one-year window.

"They are not going to be in a position to do that," Charleston airport CEO Elliott Summey said.

The aerospace firm is strapped for cash because of the coronavirus's ill effects on air travel and problems related to the grounded 737 Max aircraft after two deadly crashes. Boeing has been laying off workers and trimming overhead costs to stem the bleed.

The new agreement allows Boeing to make the purchase decision during a 10-year period by 2035, when the initial 25-year lease expires. The vote, taken at a special meeting, was unanimous.

"We want them to buy the property because we don't want them to leave," Summey said. "It's a no brainer for us."

He valued the property at roughly $30 million.

"Who knows what it will be worth in 15 years, but you would expect the value to increase," Summey said.

Extending the time for Boeing to buy the property, he said, is a show of support by local officials for a major employer that's struggling through the pandemic.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

"This is an opportunity for the Aviation Authority to help make the Lowcountry of South Carolina as competitive as possible in the aeronautics manufacturing field," Summey said.

Boeing announced shortly after the vote that it will consolidate all 787 assembly work in North Charleston and idle its Seattle-area Dreamliner plant, confirming months of speculation. The land deal played into that decision, Summey said.

"It shows an ongoing commitment of them wanting to be here long-term," he said. "This is huge for us. Those suppliers who only do 787 work, they they no longer have to stay on the West Coast."

The ripple effect will be felt for years to come, he said.

"Suppliers create fliers," said Helen Hill, board chairwoman and CEO of tourism agency Explore Charleston.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, a board member, called economic development "a team sport" and said the land deal and Boeing's consolidation of 787 production should bring more higher paying jobs to the region.

"It's a great day for Charleston," said board member Jerome Heyward, a North Charleston city councilman representing the area where Boeing operates.

Board member Brantley Moody applauded the land deal and Boeing's announcement, but cautioned the celebration will be short-lived."

"It's a great day, but we still have work to do," the vice chairman of Charleston County Council said. "We have a road to build and other things to do."

Boeing officials met earlier this week with Aviation Authority leaders who wanted assurances the new airport access road would be built and a radar installation would be moved.

Summey said construction on the new road will begin at the end of 2022 and the airport is working with the FAA to relocate the radar.

Once the new airport road is built from Interstate 526 near West Montague Avenue, next to a power line and across Michaux Parkway to Porsche Boulevard near the terminal, access to the airport via International Boulevard will end and part of Michaux Parkway will not be accessible to the public.

Boeing owns land along International Boulevard that's currently used for employee parking, but the property could also be used for future expansion.