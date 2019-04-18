Visitors to Charleston International soon will be greeted with a new name on the passenger terminal.
The airport board voted Thursday to name the airport's main structure after the late U.S. Sen. Ernest F. "Fritz" Hollings, who died April 6 and was laid to rest Tuesday.
Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey, who once worked as a volunteer with College Republicans for Hollings about 20 years ago, led the effort to honor the former governor and longtime Democratic senator.
Summey credited Hollings for helping to boost air service from Charleston and for securing funding for the three-level parking deck at the airport that was built several years ago.
After the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, Summey said Hollings sponsored Homeland Security legislation that led to the modern Transportation Security Administration airport safety measures.
He also said the late lawmaker helped the Aviation Authority secure access to the runways, which are owned by the Air Force.
"He did a lot for Charleston International Airport and for Charleston," Summey said.
State Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, introduced a bill in February to name the airport after Hollings, but airport CEO Paul Campbell, a Republican state senator from Goose Creek, believed that went too far and said the issue should be taken up by the airport board and not state lawmakers.
Campbell had suggested naming another part of the airport, such as the new five-level parking deck that is under construction, after Hollings, but others believed the late senator deserved something more dignified.
That led to Thursday's resolution.
The board did not want to rebrand the airport, saying the Charleston name is widely known and now reaping rewards from record passenger counts and tourists visiting the city.
