Sales associates from one of the largest real estate companies in the Charleston area presented distributions to organizations that serve the local community.
The Carolina One Cares Initiative this fall doled out $1,500 apiece to charitable groups including Blissful Dreams Rescue Ranch, Camp Rise Above, Down Syndrome Association of the Lowcountry, Florence Crittendon Home and Lowcountry Food Bank.
Tom Tillery and Paige Pollack, each of Carolina One Real Estate Services, chair the CORE Charitable Contributions Committee. The committee, made up of agency sales associates, determined the grant disbursements.
Carolina One established the committee in 2006 in the spirit of service to distribute money to nonprofits in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. The group consists of one Carolina One Real Estate associate from each of the firm's 13 area offices.
The local initiative, in its 12th year, takes applications twice annually from non-profit organizations that serve people who live in Berkeley, Charleston or Dorchester counties. The applications should be emailed to ttillery@carolinaone.com by Sunday, March 31, 2019. For more, call committee chairman Tillery at 843-442-4072 or visit www.CarolinaOne.com.