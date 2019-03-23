On the heels of a near-record sale of a peninsular Charleston home, another high-end property changed hands recently.
Facing Charleston Harbor, the three-story, yellow-brick mansion at 19 East Battery fetched $5.7 million in mid-March, according to Charles Constant of real estate firm Robertson Howland Properties, which represented the buyer.
The new owner is Timothy J. Greene, according to Charleston County land records.
Known as the Julius M. Visanska House, the 7,330-square-foot residence, built in 1919, was listed for $7.2 million. It features six bedrooms, seven full baths and two half baths.
"With only a limited number of homes on The Battery that boast some of the best unobstructed views, it was a great opportunity that is rarely available," Constant said. “The history and location of 19 East Battery was very much appreciated by the buyers who also hope to restore some of the original exterior architectural features to their original state.”
The previous owner was Walter E. Blessey Jr. of New Orleans, according to Charleston County land records. Blessey bought the house in 2013 for $4.3 million.
With panoramic waterfront views of Charleston Harbor, Fort Sumter and Sullivan's Island in the distance, "the gold house," as locals call it, was built by noted Charleston architect Albert Simons.
The luxury property sits on 0.4 acres of landscaped grounds and includes a carriage house and pool.
The home is built on the site of the former Fort Mechanic and has been recognized by the Library of Congress in the Historic American Buildings Survey. It is considered one of only 10 "estate" properties on the peninsula.
The military fortification was built as a timber structure in 1794, just a few years after America won its independence from England. It was named after the local mechanics who helped to construct it. It was replaced in 1809 by a masonry fort and garrisoned by U.S. forces until after the War of 1812. It was demolished in 1818.
Earlier this month, the three-story, over-the-water mansion at 2 Concord St. just a few blocks away changed hands for $7.3 million.
Formerly owned by a company made up of Blackbaud Inc. founder Tony Bakker and his wife, Linda, along with Barbara Eileen Rothwell, the former Navy outpost is now owned by Thomas C. and Alison P. Schneider.
More multifamily
A small new multifamily development is planned for Charleston's western peninsula not far from the WestEdge community.
A six-unit structure is being proposed for 35 Ashton St. It's unclear if it's an apartment or condominium proposal. The plans recently were considered by the city's Technical Review Committee. They still must go through the Board of Architectural Review.