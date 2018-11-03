A giant new auto manufacturing factory steered manufacturing development upward in the Lowcountry, while some sky high prices — and the side impact of increasing vacancy rates — controlled the office market, according to commercial broker CBRE in its most recent reviews for industrial and non-retail business properties.
On the industrial side, the Charleston area manufacturing market posted its 11th quarter of growth in a row, totaling 700,000 square feet of new leases, as crews in the spring completed Volvo’s 1.6 million square foot auto plant.
Vacancies, meanwhile, rose to 7.7 percent as new speculative buildings reached completion, CBRE says. The expansion in buildings that weren't reserved as of day one was most telling in the North Charleston/Ladson area, where there was 700,000-square-foot more space becoming available than filling up in the quarter.
At the same time, the Lowcountry as a whole has been active in finding property tenants. From late spring 2017 to the same period of this year, the industrial marketplace absorbed more than 3 million square feet of space, which works out to a 4 percent annual growth rate.
The greater Charleston office market, too, saw companies occupying buildings at a faster rate than spaces were taken up. It's the fifth straight quarter of positive absorption, which topped off just below 40,000 square feet, CBRE says. Still, vacancies grew to 14.5 percent from 13.3 percent in the previous three months.
Top-flight properties, known in commercial circles as "Class A" buildings, showed a 7.7 percent vacancy rate on Charleston's peninsula while empty spaces in suburban areas climbed to 15.4 percent.
Despite strong absorption in the suburbs, "vacancy is on the rise as tenants are flocking to new development," CBRE says. That's benefited Daniel Island and North Charleston, which both have experienced "ample growth," the commercial company says.
Asking lease rates for the highest-end office space on the peninsula exceed $35 per square foot, "which makes the downtown submarket one of the most expensive in the Southeast," CBRE notes.
Go to www.cbre.com.