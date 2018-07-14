The imposing brick home stands out on the edge of a golf course, offering such perks as an outdoor kitchen, wine cellar and rec room for playing pool or spinning tunes. It's a mansion, after all. Yet 616 Cattle St. in the Park sector of Daniel Island also sports a backyard workshop and an cooking center where people gather. It's home, too.
Graced with a half-dozen porches, the three-story 6,595-square-foot house lists for $2,495,000. Top-notch builder Robert Morgan Fine Homes raised the Plantation-style residence in 2007. "He had attention to detail," says Betsy Sarsfield, Realtor with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and listing agent.
"I like to say this place has great architectural style, but enjoyable (and) livable," she says. The dining area boasts a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, a pot filler sink and faucets, two pull out refrigerators, a walk-in pantry closet and a butler's pantry large enough for its own door and small deck to outside stairs.
Hardwood floors mark the house, including antique heart pine reclaimed from the early 1800s Gluck mill in Anderson County. "They are from out of an old sewing factory," says Judy Wahl, who with husband Bill own the house. Among the places in which the antique heart pine wound up was in the study and the formal dining room. Detailed moldings showcase dining and living rooms, and beam ceilings run overhead. The beverage hideaway holds 500 bottles and incorporates a copper sink and refrigerator.
"This is a great entertaining home," Sarsfield says, noting the house has a real flow to it and the kitchen makes for a fine focal point. A sophisticated Sonos sound system pipes music through the five-bedroom house, and there's a four zone climate control system.
The living room opens out back to an ample screened-in porch, adjacent to the covered outdoor kitchen sporting a top-end Lynx range. It leads to a brick enhanced courtyard boasting a wood fireplace and gardens, Sarsfield says. "It's supposed to be a blend of southern architecture and modern day amenities," she says.
A full-sized wood-framed workshop fits along a walkway behind the house. "It's so cool; it could be a studio," Sarsfield says. The property also boasts a two-car garage with special cedar doors.
Colorful onyx counters highlight bathrooms. There are plenty: each bedroom has its own bath. A laundry's tucked on the second floor near three of the bedrooms including the master suite. A claw foot tub and expansive shower showcase the master bathroom. "Again, there's a lot of storage," she says, citing built in closets. "The bedrooms are all so big," Sarsfield says.
Balconies facing Island Park Drive highlight the home, which offers panoramic views of the Ralston Creek golf course and is close enough to central Daniel Island to hear crowds at Volvo Car Stadium. The top floor houses a recreation room, which the owners stocked with a pool table, and old style popcorn machine and a Seeburg Select-O-Matic juke box, the brand that first played 45 rpm records. "This is like a third floor retreat," Sarsfield says.
"I think it's really a wonderful family house," Sarsfield says. "This is a family neighborhood." At the same time, an older couple could be at home "sitting on the veranda" looking over the golf course. She calls Daniel Island a "great neighborhood" where families bike of golf paths to the pool, fitness and tennis center.
Among other perks, 616 Cattle St. boasts 11 foot ceilings on the first level and 10 foot on the second floor, she says. A guest suite over the attached garage shows off a wet bar and piazza. She cites a first floor, "fully paneled study with rich trim and pocket doors."
The house from outside provides "great curb appeal." including the landscaped yard and gardens, Nantucket brick patio, covered pergola, fireplace and fountain and brick paths and driveway.
For desired buyers, "there's plenty of room for (building) a pool," she says.
In her listing write-up, Sarsfield notes additional perks including:
- Sprawling yard surrounded by a custom wrought iron and brick fence in back and southern style brick privacy wall along the side.
- "Majestic" wood trim, crown moldings and wainscoting.
- Stately dining room with crystal chandelier.
- Wood paneled walls in the study, and finished built-in shelves on either side of a wide fireplace.
- Spacious family room handling plenty of windows and a large fireplace with decorative wood trim.
- Elevator, lined with dark wood walls and floors, in the front foyer traveling to all three floors.
- Long butlers pantry includes wet bar, sink, refrigerator drawers, ice maker and cabinets.
- Huge granite island with built-in sink, floor to ceiling cabinets, farm sink, Wolf & Sub Zero appliances and Bosch dishwasher in the kitchen.
- Private office room in the back of the home, "perfect for a computer and daily paperwork."
- Stairs from the kitchen head to finished guest quarters above the garage, which touts a kitchenette, copper sink, under counter Sub Zero refrigerator, a private bath and private porch with golf course views.
- Outdoor kitchen housing a Lynx stove and grill and Egg grill and smoker.
- Upstairs a bright, spacious master suite counting a private screened porch with golf course views, and a "morning room" kitchenette.
Sarsfield will have an open house 2-4 p.m. Sunday at 616 Cattle St., which is on the corner of Cattle and Island Park Drive.
"It's old school charm with new energy," she says on a recent tour, "style and luxury from beginning to end."
