A sizable Charleston real estate brokerage moved to expand its worldwide base by teaming up with United Kingdom-based Mayfair International Realty, which tracks its history to the mid 1800s.
Carolina One Real Estate Services made the move to connect with Mayfair in order to market Lowcountry properties to European real estate investors.
"We consider being part of Mayfair International Realty as an essential move to guarantee that our clients' properties reach the widest possible market," Carolina One President Michael Scarafile says. "We are now working in a global real estate market where the international real estate investor is a reality," he says. "Our aim, working with Mayfair International Realty, is to bring the global investor to our Lowcountry marketplace."
Mayfair's real estate network comprises more than 100 top-end British brokerages overseeing more than 300 offices throughout the United Kingdom. Headquartered in London, the realty "has become synonymous with quality, integrity, discretion and experience in international luxury real estate," Carolina One notes.
Mayfair International also boasts longevity; one company broker was established in 1750, according to the Charleston-based realty partner.
Carolina One counts a rise in buyers outside South Carolina and even the U.S. "We are seeing more buyers than ever before attracted to the Charleston area from Europe, and particularly from the UK, as well as from other parts of the USA, Canada, Europe and Asia,” Scarafile says.
The Lowcountry's "storied history, great climate, stunning vacation opportunities and the comparatively well-priced properties" also draw in folks from the United Kingdom and Europe, he says. Just dine in Charleston's finest restaurants "to hear the number of English and European accents," he adds.
Scarafile says that marketing properties to a global market will provide a clear benefit from increased exposure. "For more than 50 years we've gone the extra mile for our valued clients. I'm delighted to say that now, as part of Mayfair International Realty, we're going an extra 4,000 miles and expanding the gateway to Europe for our clients," he says.
"Carolina One is aware that real estate is no longer a local-only business; it's local, national and international and we're constantly looking for networks and affiliations that create an unmatched web of connections through which we market our listings," Scarafile says. Mayfair International brings the company together with tens of thousands of Americans living or working in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, "many of whom routinely relocate back to the U.S.," he says.
The Charleston brokerage also will be able to work with leading real estate firms in North America, he says, noting that Mayfair International members are in American hot spots such as New York, Washington, D.C., Miami and Houston. Carolina One agents can assist buyers in those markets looking to invest in the Charleston area.
Meanwhile, the British company's website, www.mayfairinternationalrealty.com, offers global exposure, links to top-end United Kingdom websites and "a worldwide portal for luxury properties," according to Carolina One.
Carolina One Real Estate is the only Charleston brokerage with homes uploaded to the property search site of Country Life luxury real estate magazine in the United Kingdom, and its properties are also uploaded to the property search site of the Financial Times.
Now in its 54th year, Carolina One Real Estate Services operates 13 retail offices in metro Charleston, a mortgage division and department specializing in property maintenance, title services, beach and vacation rentals, residential property management, company relocation, new homes construction, property and casualty insurance and commercial real estate.
