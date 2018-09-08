The annual event Aug. 28 sponsored by one of Charleston's largest real estate companies maintained its circus theme, "Big Things are Happening ... Under the Big Tent!"
Yet while Carolina One Real Estate agents and staff donned costumes and clowned around as fortune tellers and bearded ladies, they also played it straight in showcasing the company's stampede into the digital world in 2018.
"We rolled out an entire technology company," says Michael Scarafile, president. Carolina One in its 54th year counts 13 sales agencies as well as commercial, insurance, property management and new homes divisions tied to Internet and smart phone upgrades.
"It's exciting, almost top to bottom," he says. Scarafile cited the company's high-tech ROSE program, or "Real Estate Online Serves Everybody," an acronym unveiled this summer to honor veteran company courier Rose Seabrook.
Scarafile made the rounds at Carolina One Real Estate's yearly Marketing & Technology Tradeshow, held last Tuesday at Charleston Area Convention Center. The show, exhibits and guest speaker drew record number of associates from the host company and fellow realty firms, he says.
The trade show "definitely brings us all together," says Darlene Tanenbaum, agent in the Mount Pleasant North U.S. Highway 17 office. "It really keeps us all together in the technology world," she says. "The company stays ahead of the curve."
For more information and photos, go to www.postandcourier.com/business/real_estate/jim-parker.
