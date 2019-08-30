A Canadian oil and gas company with 2,600 gas stations in North America and the Caribbean has selected Daniel Island for its U.S. headquarters as it moves into an expansion phase through acquisitions.

Parkland Fuels Corp. of Calgary recently moved its new American division called Parkland USA into about half of a third-floor office building on Seven Farms Drive.

The new 1,900-square-foot office will focus on marketing and sales development, according to spokeswoman Laura Varn.

Parkland, Canada's largest independent refiner and fuel supplier, owns about 2,000 stations under different brands in Canada and the western U.S., including Exxon, Phillips 66, Sinclair and Cenex. About 50 of those stations are in 11 western U.S. states. It also does business under many other brands and delivers fuel to about 220 dealer-owned stations.

Parkland's recent acquisition of Cayman Islands-based Sol and its more than 500 gas stations in 23 Caribbean countries has positioned the company to eye the rest of the U.S., including the Southeast, for expansion, Varn said.

"We are on a heavy acquisition path," Varn said. "We are looking to do a few more acquisitions in the U.S. this year. We look for companies that are asset-heavy with gas stations, trucks and those with commercial business such as delivering gas to a fleet."

Parkland USA has acquired four companies during the past year, and its number of employees has mushroomed from 300 to 1,100. The parent firm employs about 5,000 people.

Immediate plans do not call for Parkland to acquire or move brands into South Carolina "anytime soon," Varn said.

The company currently has regional operating centers in North Dakota and Utah, but it plans to have 10 more across the U.S. over the next decade.

Parkland recently opened a supply-trading office in Houston, the epicenter of the nation's petrochemical manufacturing industry. It has 14 employees.

Oddly, Parkland has no gas stations carrying the company's name, but Varn said one national brand for the U.S. could be considered in the future.

"The whole industry is a very fragmented market," Varn said. "The market is changing a lot where there is almost an acquisition every day. The new stores being built are modern, convenient and clean convenience stores. Some of them are taking it to the next level, and that's what we want to do as well."

In Charleston, several companies have upped the game in recent months through multimillion dollar expansions into the region that include construction of ultramodern stores offering a variety of products and services. They include Mount Pleasant-based Refuel, Parker's Kitchen of Savannah and Greenville-based Spinx.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

The company selected Charleston for its U.S. base because it's strategically located on the East Coast near the Caribbean and the president of Parkland USA is Goose Creek native Doug Haugh, who believes the metro area is now an international, world-class city, Varn said.

Haugh attended Stratford High School and later Clemson University, where he received a degree in chemical engineering. He also holds a master's degree in technology management.

Haugh first worked for Exxon in Houston and later as president of Mansfield Energy in Atlanta.

An early pioneer in web and internet technology, Doug was the co-founder and chief operating officer of FuelQuest, a leading supply-chain management and tax automation solution used throughout the energy industry by clients such as Walmart, Costco, Ryder, 7-Eleven, UPS and Chevron.

Parkland USA secured the Daniel Island site in April. It now has seven of the eventual 22 employees on staff. The rest of the positions are expected to be filled in about a year.

Among its brands familiar to South Carolina residents is RaceTrac, but those are in Canada. The U.S. stations are owned by another company. Also, older residents may remember Esso, which is now Exxon in the U.S. The Esso brand can be found in Canada.

The company's other brands include Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Superpumper, Chevron, Ultramar, Harts, KB Express and MVP. Some of those spill over into the U.S. from Canada.