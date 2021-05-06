California-based company buying developer of 5,000-acre Nexton near Summerville

The developer of a master-planned community in Berkeley County that's as big as the Charleston peninsula soon will have a new owner.

California-based real estate developer and homebuilder Brookfield Residential announced May 5 it is acquiring Newland, the developer of the 5,000-acre, mixed-use Nexton neighborhood between Interstate 26 and U.S. Highway 176 near Summerville.

The deal to acquire San Diego-based Newland, one of the nation's largest master-planned community developers, is expected to be finalized June 1. Terms were not disclosed.

A Nexton spokeswoman declined to comment on the pending sale.

Brookfield spokeswoman Krista Ellingson said the company's specialty is supplying homes and lots in constrained markets, such as Charleston where a scarcity of available homes on the market has dropped to less than a month's supply and people are bidding more than the list price to buy the house they want.

"We just aren't a homebuilder, we invest in land to build homes and sell to homebuilders," Ellingson said. "We want to show our partners that we are in it with them."

New markets that are experiencing tremendous growth and a lack of supply of new homes will benefit from the deal, said Adrian Foley, Brookfield's managing partner of real estate and president of development.

"It will round out our existing development capabilities, making us one of the few companies that has the breadth of resources, capital and operational talent to successfully scale in this area of the market," Foley said in a statement.

A Newland official said the company looks forward to becoming part of the Brookfield team.

“This acquisition will provide more opportunities for the continued development of additional mixed-use masterplans well into the future as well as give us significant additional vertical development opportunities," said Bob McLeod, Newland's executive chairman.

In addition to the Charleston region, Brookfield will now have access to eight other new markets and beef up its business in five other locations where the two firms already operate.

The new markets include Charleston, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, Seattle-Tacoma, Tampa and Wilmington. The markets where both developers have a presence are San Diego, Denver, Austin, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.

"This is a huge opportunity for us," Brookfield spokeswoman Ellingson said of the expanded footprint.

In addition to buying the management company, Brookfield is also acquiring 5 percent general partner’s equity interest in 15 of the 20 master-planned communities that Newland is currently developing. Nexton is not one of the 15, Ellingson said.

"No major, significant operational changes are expected," she said.

Last year, Brookfield's revenue came in at $1.74 billion, about $200 million less than in 2019, mainly because of the pandemic as it scaled back operations, according to the company's annual report.

About $1.45 billion came from housing sales and $293 million resulted from land sales in 2020.

During the first three months of 2021, total revenue topped $444 million, about 30 percent more than 2019's first quarter, when the coronavirus began to spread throughout the overall economy.

Brookfield Residential is the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management based in Toronto. Brookfield's U.S. headquarters in Costa Mesa, Calif.

North America Sekisui House LLC, a subsidiary of Japan’s largest homebuilder, bought the Nexton tract in 2017 from WestRock Land and Development Co. for $90 million. Newland currently oversees its development.