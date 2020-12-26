Cabins starting at $625,000 coming to Charleston area; 1st Charles Towne was not in SC

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Cabins starting at $625,000 coming to Charleston area

The price of housing in Charleston continues to balloon, and now you can have your own cabin on a creek on Johns Island — starting at $625,000.

A developing mixed-use community on the edge of Charleston where 1,000 homes will eventually be built is adding a group of smaller housing options.

The waterfront Kiawah River development recently broke ground on the construction of 11 one-bedroom, detached angler's cabins. They average 800 square feet and are being marketed as a small second home or a vacation residence.

"Set along the Kiawah River, the Angler’s Cabins serve as an ideal home base for weekend getaways and authentic Lowcountry adventures on the water," said Carter Redd, managing director at Kiawah River. "The turn-key homes ensure a carefree escape to the secluded sea islands, where the short drive to downtown Charleston can feel like a world away."

Designed by Julia Starr Sanford of Starr Sanford Design, whose architectural vision influenced the coastal luxury community of Alys Beach on the Florida Panhandle and communities such as Mahogany Bay Village in Belize and Las Catalinas in Puerto Rico, the fully furnished cabins along a creek off the Kiawah River will include screened porches and divided-light windows and doors for natural light and cross ventilation.

Amanda Lindroth is designing the interiors, which will feature Cerused oak flooring, soapstone countertops, custom cabinetry with polished nickel features, a daybed and a dining room table. Cabins will also be close to several launches for fishing or exploring the waterways.

Construction is expected to be completed by next fall.

The 2,000-acre development, with half of the site protected as open green space, offers custom home designs and turnkey floorplans. Homes, other than cabins, start at $700,000 while homesites begin at $200,000.

Six years before a group of colonists landed up what became the Ashley River, another group settled along what became the Cape Fear River in southeastern North Carolina. They called it Charles Towne, but everything went wrong and it lasted only three years.

By the numbers

4: Number of new restaurants coming to the Charleston area.

12: Millions of dollars to construct a drainage tunnel to ease flooding near the Medical University of South Carolina. Engineering and design will add to the cost.

27: Number of years Planters Inn and its signature restaurant Peninsula Grill remained under continuous local ownership before being sold to a privately held real estate investment and management in mid-December.

This week in real estate

+ New homes: Two new housing developments are planned in Conway and Murrells Inlet.

+ Buy back: Charleston repurchases parking garage after it gifted land for development.

+ Managing growth: South Carolina communities are turning growing pains into lessons to manage the population explosion.

+ Schools fuel boom: Higher performing schools help to draw new residents into the part of North Charleston along Dorchester Road that sits in Dorchester School District 2.

The penthouse condo and rooftop terrace of the Peoples Building on Broad Street in downtown Charleston sold earlier this year for $12 million, the most expensive residential sale to date on the peninsula. A new ranking puts the luxury real estate market in the Charleston area among the most expensive in the U.S.

