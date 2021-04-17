Buyer of Charleston restaurant building that sold for $2.66M wants to add rooftop bar

The owner of a long-vacant, downtown Charleston building that recently sold for $2.66 million wants to add a rooftop bar.

The property owner at 304 King St. that once housed King Street Grille before it closed in 2016 is asking the city to add a 1,600-square-foot space on top of the two-story structure without the required 13 parking spaces.

The application lists the previous property owner, NCGS Properties LLC, on the request, but the new owner is an affiliate of Manhattan-based Gindi Capital. The New York commercial real estate firm bought the 123-year-old building March 22.

The city's Board of Zoning Appeals will take up the request on April 20.

Changing hands

A fast-food restaurant near Tanger Outlets in North Charleston that closed two years ago now has a new owner.

Benton Parkway LLC paid $1.41 million for the 1-acre site that housed a former Burger King at 4820 Tanger Outlet Blvd., according to the commercial real estate firm Oswald Cooke & Associates, which represented the seller.

Burger King has a lease through June 2023 on the 2,558-square-foot vacant building.

Efforts to reach the buyer for information on plans for the restaurant site were unsuccessful.

Workforce housing

A large developing community in northern Mount Pleasant wants to amend its planned development guidelines so it can add more workforce housing.

The developers of the 1,600-acre Carolina Park subdivision will ask the town's Planning Commission April 21 to allow up to 130 workforce housing units, which would change the overall density of the development to 2,160 residential units from 2,030.

The amendment involves a nearly 13-acre parcel between Faison Road and Legacy Eagle Drive, west of Roper St. Francis Healthcare's Mount Pleasant Hospital.

In the works

A 57-unit townhome development called Rhodes Crossing is planned near a proposed 358-unit apartment development of the same name along Sanders Road in West Ashley.

The Charleston Planning Commission will consider conceptual approval of the proposed project April 21 while the Design Review Board will take up the planned apartments on April 19.

The larger project is being proposed by Davis Development of Stockbridge, Ga., while the townhomes property is owned by a firm called Bear Island II LLC.

Also, 22 townhomes are proposed on slightly more than two acres on Theresa Drive on James Island.

In addition, 40 workforce housing micro townhomes are planned in a new 5-acre development called Bermuda Pointe on Ashley River Road near Church Creek.

The proposed three-story development will tie in to Waterfowl Lane, according to plans presented to the city by SUP Bermuda Point LLC.