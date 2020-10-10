Buildings razed to make way for $15M office, retail development in Charleston

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Buildings razed to make way for $15M office, retail development

Several run-down structures on Charleston's upper peninsula have been reduced to piles of rubble to make way for a new $15 million office and retail development.

The buildings around 741 Meeting St. have been torn down ahead of the construction of a three-story office building with retail shops on the ground floor.

The 30,000-square-foot structure will include more than 26,000 square feet of office space on the upper two floors along with a 1,400-square-foot retail shop and nearly 2,000-square-foot restaurant space on the ground floor. Parking is also included on the ground floor.

Charleston-based apartment developer Middle Street Partners bought the half-acre tract at 737, 739 and 741 Meeting St. as well a nearby vacant lot on 6 Riker St. during the summer for $2.625 million.

Middle Street will move its headquarters from nearby Williman Street to part of the top floor, according to Buddy Bebergal of Carolina Commercial Real Estate. Other spaces remain available.

The development is the latest for the so-called NoMo district, short for the area near north Morrison Drive, where technology firms, restaurants and other businesses have flocked to in recent years.

The project is expected to be completed by fall 2021.

Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up for free.

Readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine named the Holy City as the top small travel destination in America recently, punctuating a full decade of No. 1 accolades.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

By the numbers

2: Number of new Mexican restaurants headed to Goose Creek and James Island in a pair of small retail centers under development. Chipotle is going to Goose Creek while Azul Mexicana is slated for James Island.

38: Number of new residents per day calling the Charleston region home now, according to a new report from the Charleston Regional Development Alliance. Thirty are moving here, while eight are births.

150: Number of new homes slated for a 97-acre tract that recently changed hands in Summerville for $1.52 million.

This week in real estate

+ Rent is due: SC landlords sue tenants over and over, using threat of eviction to collect rent.

+ Following rooftops: Restaurants, merchants line up for new retail center being developed on edge of Nexton as more homes continue to be built in three mega-developments near the site.

+ Going dark: After nearly 50 years, a dry cleaning business on James Island is shutting down, another victim of the pandemic. In its place will rise a new gas station and convenience store.

After about 18 months of renovations, 20 South Battery on the Charleston peninsula reopened in mid-September with 11 guest rooms. Provided photo

Did a friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.

Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.