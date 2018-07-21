Residential shoppers can start looking around a new waterside community near S.C. Highway 61, located close to a boat landing and offering homes starting in the upper $200,000s.
The 23-home neighborhood from Mungo Homes and marketer Carolina One New Homes is called Church Creek Landing.
According to backers, the neighborhood sits a convenient distance from historic Charleston while "offering all the charm and style of an established neighborhood." Church Creek Landing rises at the end of Parsonage Road off Ashley River Road. It's seven miles from downtown, less than five minutes from West Ashley thoroughfares and 10 minutes shy of Charleston International Airport and major employer Boeing.
Marketing reps describe Church Creek Landing as a "must-see" Lowcountry creek front community, showcasing three- and four-bedroom homes measuring 1,744 to 2,788 square feet and starting in price below $300,000. Mungo Homes builds the houses within "easy access" of Pierpont public boat landing.
The company expects to employ traditional and Charleston single-house architectural styles while touting as many as nine "distinctive and functional" floor plans. Many lots available to early buyers boast mature oaks, magnolias, camellias and azaleas, Carolina One New Homes notes.
Additional perks include nearby water access and amenities such as a community gazebo with fireplace. Church Creek Landing, marketers says, "is certain to sell quickly, and early selection of lots is suggested."
Contact Robin Russell at 803-233-7500 or robin.russell@carolinaone.com.
Established 24 years ago, Carolina One New Homes represents more than 30 new homes communities throughout the Lowcountry. Visit www.carolinaonenewhomes.com.