Upscale houses boasting high ceilings, garages and multiple bedrooms spotlight a recently unveiled neighborhood slated for 71 residences off U.S. Highway 17 North.
Pulte Homes rolled out four first-time floor plans in Pointe at Primus, located between the Isle of Palms Connector and Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant.
The properties start in price at $437,990.
"Pointe at Primus is a true destination community and convenient for those who want coastal living,” says Wendy Schart, general sales manager. "Tucked within family-friendly Mount Pleasant with outstanding schools, shopping and dining, this unique neighborhood is even a short walk to the grocery store," she says.
Pulte Homes pinpoints the community minutes from Towne Centre shopping plaza; the Isle of Palms Connector; area beaches; and historic, downtown Charleston.
All of the Pointe at Primus homes count three-to-five bedrooms, up to three-and-a-half baths, 10-foot ceilings and two-car garages. The neighborhood offers a range of home sites, including privacy, park and pond settings, Pulte Homes says.
Models include the "professionally-decorated" Thompson floor plan, expected to be completed this month. Sized from 2,676 square feet, the three- or four-bedroom and three bath home is "designed for entertaining and to bring the outdoors in," the builder points out.
The Thompson model showcases numerous features, including:
- Broad gathering room possessing a generous kitchen island — "convenient for pulling up a stool to enjoy casual meals" — and dining area for a big family or lots of guests.
- Great room extending across the back of the home and featuring a large sliding door to assist the entertainment flow to an outdoor patio or optional sun room.
- Comfortable living space upstairs encompassing the owner's suite, loft, two more bedrooms and baths, "handy" laundry room and two linen closets for storage.
Pointe at Primus sales center is located at 1161 Penderlee Court in Mount Pleasant. It's open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday noon-7 p.m. and Sunday noon-6 p.m.
Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. Call 888-406-3006 or go to www.pulte.com.