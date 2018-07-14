A just-announced upscale locale from John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods showcases marsh and woodland views within a ritzy East Cooper residential expanse.
Bridge Pointe boasts 46 single-family lots set among ponds and lowland sites within the Dunes West Golf and River Club. According to the builder, the club skirts the Wando River.
To coincide with the community's opening, John Wieland Homes unveiled a professionally decorated designer home, the 2,800-square-foot Folly. The two-story house features a downstairs owner's suite, bistro dining area and kitchen island designed for entertaining. The home counts three bedrooms upstairs, each with walk-in closets. A private loft can be converted into a homework area for the kids or a comfy family media room, the builder notes. The home is open to tour at 2301 Braided Lane in Mount Pleasant.
The Bridge Pointe neighborhood offers home buyers the choice of four well-styled floor plans, including a three-bedroom ranch. Home sizes are 2,300-3,200 square feet, and the residences tally three to five bedrooms and up to three and a half bathrooms. Every model comes appointed with two-car garages, and an optional third space is available for select floor plans, John Wieland Homes points out.
"These homes make great use of Lowcountry design, with welcoming front porches and plenty of windows to invite coastal breezes indoors," says Ann Taylor, sales manager. “The range in size and choices provide plenty of comfort and versatility," she says. The homes dot a community "rich in outdoor amenities," she says, adding that they're within sought-after Mount Pleasant and close to downtown Charleston and the beach.
Houses start in price at $523,990, the manager says. Buyers and visitors are invited to look around The Folly model and explore the planned community "during this brisk selling season," according to John Wieland Homes.
A common dock, Wando River boat slips and access to miles of walking trails are attractions for Bridge Pointe residents. They also can take advantage of Dunes West Golf and River Club, which provides resort-style amenities. Standouts include an athletic and swim club, water park, beach-entry pool, lighted tennis courts and the Arthur Hills-designed championship golf course.
Model home viewing and sales hours are noon-6 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods is a brand of national builder PulteGroup, Inc. Originated in 1970, John Wieland Homes builds in 40 neighborhoods in the Southeast including Atlanta, Charleston, Charlotte and Raleigh. Brand awards are National Builder of the Year, National Housing Quality Award and America’s Best Builder, the company says.
Known for top-notch construction in the "move-up market," John Wieland Homes proffers single-family homes and townhomes from $200,000 to more than $1 million.
Call 843-881-6060 or visit www.jwhomes.com.