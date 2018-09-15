Elaine Brabham and Associates LLC, an independently owned and operated real estate firm, recently opened a second location east of the Cooper. The grand opening for the agents was held July 25.
The office is located near Shem Creek and will support the boutique style service the firm offers each client.
Elaine Brabham, owner and broker-in-charge, is a native Charlestonian with deep roots in the community and a Realtor since 1989. She formed Elaine Brabham and Associates LLC more than 10 years ago. The firm specializes in "finding your Charleston." Brabham credits her success to the 35-plus Realtors working with the brokerage firm and the pride that's exemplified in each transaction.
The top-notch boutique brokerage firm is continuing to grow, all the while "keeping the values simple and fair," it says. The agency offers a complete real estate practice in home sales, land sales, commercial leasing and sales and property management.
The West Ashley office is located at 1890 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 237 in Charleston, in the Outback Shopping Plaza. The new East Cooper office is located at 20 Broadway St., Suite 101, Mount Pleasant.
You can reach Elaine Brabham at ebrabham@findyourcharleston.com. Visit www.findyourcharleston.com.