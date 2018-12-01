Luxury houses were recently constructed in a new six-lot neighborhood on Mount Pleasant's northern side.
New Leaf Builders has released three completed homes for sale at Hamlin Corner. Models contain three to four bedrooms, two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half bathrooms and 1,912 to 3,030 square feet in size. Move-in ready homes cost $519,000 to $549,000.
The builder and sales manager Carolina One New Homes are extending their successful construction teamwork, which started at Village Park in Mount Pleasant, Sovereign Still on James Island, Middleborough at Shadowmoss Plantation west of the Ashley and Mixson in North Charleston.
Hamlin Corner cultivates "six grand lots nestled among magnificent oak and tree canopies," according to Carolina One New Homes. The builder designs homes and lots to preserve natural surroundings, providing large home sites and residences with sweeping porches and detached two-car garages.
Details found with each home in the "charming community" include hand-scraped hardwood floors and energy-efficient building materials. Hamlin Corner also showcases quality craftsmanship, customer service and "a chance to own a fabulous new-construction home without sacrificing lot size or location," Carolina One says.
The neighborhood sits conveniently near the Isle of Palms connector and 10 minutes from the county park on the island and neighboring beaches. Hamlin Corner nestles off Hamlin Road, close to fine Mount Pleasant shopping centers and highly rated dining spots.
Contact Carolina One New Homes site agent Ali Bring at 843-226-1043 or email at ali.bring@carolinaone.com.
Formed 24 years ago, Carolina One New Homes represents more than 20 new-homes communities throughout the Charleston area.