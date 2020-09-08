Bottles Beverage Superstore opens third SC location in Summerville

A locally owned alcoholic beverage emporium is expanding to a second location in the Charleston area and a third site in the Palmetto State.

Bottles Beverage Superstore is now open in a 12,000-square-foot shop at 1110 N. Main St. in Summerville, the former site of Bill's Liquors & Fine Wines.

The completely renovated shop includes an expanded focus on local products, an increased wine and beer section and a tap station with 12 rotating growler selections.

In addition, it offers a rapid wine chiller, a unique assortment of local, domestic and international products, a cigar humidor, mixers, accessories and an original mural that pays homage to local breweries.

With additional parking, the shop now has access to Berkeley Circle behind it, which adds another entry and exit point besides the one on heavily traveled North Main Street. Curbside pickup also is available.

"We look forward to being a part of the local Summerville community and welcoming our new neighbors to Bottles," said George McLaughlin, Bottles’ managing partner. "We are excited to provide a new one-stop shop for Summerville residents for their shopping and entertaining needs."

The original Bottles superstore opened at 610 Coleman Blvd. in Moultrie Plaza in Mount Pleasant in 2011 after five Lowcountry residents thought there was a need for a locally owned beverage shop. The company's other store can be found at 4410 Fort Jackson Blvd. in Rosewood Crossing Plaza in Columbia.

The new Summerville store is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for liquor and until 9 p.m. the same days for beer and wine. It's also open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday for beer and wine.

A week-long grand opening celebration is planned for October. It will include specials and promotions. Details will be posted later on different media platforms as well as the shop's website.