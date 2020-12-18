Big Santa hat included in sale of Charleston mansion

A one-time peninsular Charleston tenement house, transformed into a four-story mansion after the 1886 earthquake, recently changed hands in a deal that came with an usual amenity: an oversized Santa Claus hat.

The prominent 6,000-square-foot home at 60 Meeting St. in the South of Broad area occasionally displayed the bright red head covering at Christmas time on its rooftop cupola as part of a year-end tradition that was started in 2012.

The previous owner, a trust associated with Georgia trout-fishing lodge owner Rebekah Cosby Stewart, sold the corner property near First (Scots) Presbyterian Church to a buyer identified only as 60 Meeting Street LLC for $2.65 million cash.

While the festive Kris Kringle topper went to the new owner, according to a real estate agent involved in the transaction, it's not adorning the historic home this season.

The house has a long back story. It dates back to the mid-1700s and was originally a three-story structure at the northeast corner of Meeting and Tradd streets.

William Ellis, a Charleston merchant, bought the land in the 18th century and built a tenement, but it was Bertram Kramer, a local builder, who modified it into a Victorian mansion.

Kramer acquired the property in 1884, and, as part of a full renovation, believed to have occurred after the earthquake of 1886, he added the fourth floor encased in a mansard roof with the conical element.

He enlarged the windows, widened the front door, and added a Moorish arch and iron balconies on the second floor. He also installed bay windows, dripstone cornices and a roof garden.

Old Charleston newspaper ads paint an winding history of the house and its residents.

In 1808, Hans Dresler of 60 Meeting St. applied for a "Licence to retail Spirituous Liquors."

In 1840, an advertisement shows it as part of estate of Jon Walker. According to another ad published in 1848: "Single gentlemen can be accommodated by board by applying at No. 60 Meeting St."

Twelve years later and six months before the Ordinance of Secession was signed, the house sold at auction.

After Kramer's alterations in the late 1800s, the house was put up for sale again in 1908.

"Nothing finer on the market," an ad in The News & Courier read.

Twelve years later, exactly 100 years ago, another published sales pitch exclaimed: "Furnace, electric lights and gas."

By 1921, customers could buy a five-course dinner for 75 cents at a newly opened restaurant called The Tradd at 60 Meeting St. That same year, rooms for rent were being marketed along with in-house dining, heat and hot running water.

"Board by week or month." according to December 1921 ad in The Evening Post.

Subsequent published accounts of social activities and obituaries show several residents living at 60 Meeting, some of them on the same year, suggesting it remained a boarding house for some time.

In 1984, a request was made to the city for a one-year extension of a bed and breakfast at the location.

Recent property records show the house sold in 1998 for $720,000. Five years later, it changed hands for nearly $1.34 million.

Stewart, the previous owner, told The Post and Courier in 2012 that the purpose of the 18-foot-tall Santa hat was to hide the cupola. A Mount Pleasant company made it from a vinyl-coated industrial fabric, and it took a two-man crew about two hours to install it the first time.

"Put a hat on it," said Stewart, who later extended the idea to Halloween with a large black witch hat.

A series of newspaper ads that her real estate agent took out in August 2019 described 60 Meeting as a "Landmark property with a roofdeck/Hats convey."

It's unclear what became of the witch's lid.