Over the next three months, a central feature in a huge park on Charleston's upper peninsula will get a face-lift.
A former concession stand in Hampton Park will be transformed over 11 weeks into a pavilion with sliding glass doors and upgraded landscaping around it to improve its appearance and make the site a gathering spot.
The Charleston Parks Conservancy tapped Frampton Construction Co. of Charleston to overhaul the structure to form the new Rose Pavilion, part of the conservancy's plan to improve the park's experience and bring more gatherings to the site.
When completed, the concession stand will feature barn-style sliding doors and a coated roof system. A brick seat wall will be added around the pavilion along with a wrought-iron rose trellis, arbor, and brick pavers interspersed with planting areas and benches.
Wertimer + Cline Landscape Architects designed the landscape and hardscape for the project, and David Thompson Architect completed the design for the concession stand renovation.
Construction is slated to begin before the end of October.
More multifamily
A new North Charleston apartment community not far from Charleston Southern University is showing strong leasing.
The 312-unit Mosby Ingleside off U.S. Highway 78 near Interstate 26 opened its first units in December and is now 70 percent occupied and 74 percent leased, according to a spokeswoman for the real estate investment, development and management firm Middleburg of Virginia.
Units range from 656 square feet for one bedroom to 1,363 square feet for three bedrooms. Prices range from $1,099 to $1,539.
“Middleburg is ... a community that perfectly illustrates our focus on high growth markets showing strong job creation in the Southeast U.S.,” said Middleburg partner Austin Knapp.
Sold
A Charleston-based real estate investment firm recently sold the Dunkin Donuts property at 4720 Ladson Road in Summerville to California-based Loan Oak Ranch Inc. for $1.54 million. Twin Rivers Capital developed the site and affiliate HJB Construction built the 1,870-square-foot restaurant.
“We have seen increased interest in the Southeast from California-based investors," said Twin Rivers development director Lauren Collins. "This is one of six properties located in the Southeast sold to California buyers by TRC in the last few years.”
Twin Rivers bought the 0.78-acre tract in January for $325,000 from an affiliate of neighboring discount grocer Aldi.
Apartment backer
A Maryland-based real estate investment company is backing a new apartment development on James Island.
FCP will provide $12.5 million in preferred equity financing to Core Property Capital of Atlanta to develop the 273-unit, three-building Avalon Apartments on Maybank Highway at Promenade Vista.
Amenities will include a pool, courtyard, fitness center, club room, game room, business center, bike storage and more than two acres of undisturbed trees.