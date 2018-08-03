One of the nation's largest home builders has staked a larger claim in the Charleston region.
Lennar bought the 6,300-acre Summers Corner tract near Summerville this week, paying an affiliate of paper giant WestRock Co. at least $26.1 million for the Dorchester County development, according to public land records.
The final amount could be a bit higher as the deeds for some smaller parcels are recorded, said Jason Byham, Lennar division president based in West Ashley. He declined to give the total amount paid for the site.
"We were interested in Summers Corner because it was set up as a beautiful community from the beginning," Byham said.
"That area is in the path of growth and is in a place where families will build homes for the next several years and decades to come," he said. "We love the Charleston market. We think we are going to be here for a long time, and we are going to see a lot of success in the future."
Miami-based Lennar currently is not building homes on the tract, but land development is expected to begin within the next few months.
About half the Summers Corner development will be preserved through wetlands and forests, Byham said.
He said Lennar is the region's largest home builder. It completes 800 to 1,000 homes a year in the Lowcountry, mostly in the developing fringe areas around the urban core.
A WestRock official said the company is happy with the property's new owner.
“Over the last 10 years, WestRock has worked with a talented team of planners, landscape architects, community partners and builders to create a place that embodies an authentic Lowcountry life,” said Mark Lewis, senior vice president of WestRock Land and Development. “We are pleased to pass Summers Corner along to Lennar, a master developer and home builder that has the experience to continue Summers Corner’s strong growth.”
WestRock has been shedding its holdings in the region over the past decade as it winds downs its Summerville-based real estate development division. The firm was set up in 2007 to divest the company of 1.1 million acres of timberland and other holdings. About half of that was in South Carolina, mostly near Charleston.
Summers Corner, on S.C. Highway 61 and near U.S. Highway 17A, is a 6,500-acre tract with some development such as schools and shops and about 200 home sites sold. It is permitted for about 8,000 homes.
Among WestRock's other major cast-offs in the region was the $90 million sale of 4,000 acres in the developing, mixed-use Nexton community near Summerville last year to North America Sekisui House LLC, a subsidiary of Japan’s largest homebuilder.
San Diego-based American Newland Communities, the new owner’s partner, is developing the Nexton tract. About 6,500 homes are slated to rise on the site near the juncture of Interstate 26 and U.S. Highway 17A.
Lennar is the nation's No. 2 home builder behind D.R. Horton based on annual revenue.