Tucked among mansions and historic single houses, peninsula Charleston boasts dozens of smaller, attached residences for sale that can be deals price-wise. They're one-story condominiums in segmented homes or buildings and two-or-more story townhomes — some historians credit their origin here, most notably on Rainbow Row.
"A lot of people want condos and townhomes to have something in town," says Leslie Turner, broker-in-charge with Hudson Phillips Properties in Charleston.
She's marketing two peninsula multifamily places, including a one-story residence in Market's Gate condominiums, 85 Cumberland St. for less than $500,000. It's part of a building dating to 1793 and next to the historic Charleston Powder Magazine.
The Cumberland Street property includes century-plus-old features. "A lot of the exposed brick in the bathroom is that locally-produced 18th century Charleston grey," Turner says. "The unit gets year-round viewing enjoyment of the (nearby) Trott's Cottage courtyard — and the fountain — as well as the Powder Magazine. It's a lovely corner unit that exudes Charleston charm," she says.
Turner also lists a two-bedroom condo at the Fort Sumter House, which overlooks the Ashley River at 1 King St. She says the property is "fabulous because it has a lovely pool that overlooks the Battery, and each owner gets two coveted off-street parking spaces." The building also posts scenic sights of the river, Charleston Harbor and White Point Gardens.
"The demand for these is strong, as many buyers today want a 'lock and leave' property, or a small place downtown to use as a second home (or) weekend getaway," Turner says.
It's not just downtown that sees demand for townhomes and condos. Close to one-quarter of residences in Charleston, 24.6 percent, are townhomes or condos; with 13.6 percent in Berkeley County and 10.0 percent in Dorchester County.
By region, Kiawah Island posts the highest share of owned multifamily properties at 52.3 percent, downtown Charleston second at 43.5 percent and Daniel Island third with 40 percent but nearly every zone except rural Dorchester and Berkeley counties count at least a few townhomes and/or condos.
Real estate professionals say the side-by-side properties can be attractive because building owners take care of maintenance such as mowing the lawn and also provide management services. They tend to favor young singles and couples or empty nesters and retirees without children who can eschew a dedicated yard. Condo and townhome communities often include parks or other green space, say for walking the dog or carrying out a lounge chair to read a book.
T Liepman, agent with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, lives in the 80-unit Ironwood townhomes at Stono Ferry and markets some properties when they go up for sale there. "It's been really good out here," she says, noting that three residences sold recently. But the availability ebbs and flows. "It seems like we have a flurry of activity," then sales drop off until another wave of properties hits the market.
"This is a very desirable community," Liepman says, noting the Ironwood properties are priced at $250,000 and up. Some of the townhomes tout elevators and others include spaces to install the mechanized lifts. Some of the purchasers are retirees; others are young professionals. "We have people who want to be close to the (Links at Stono Ferry) golf course," she says. "Others want to be (where management is responsible) for the upkeep on the dwelling or yard."
Coldwell Banker, for one, has a number of townhomes listed for sale including five via agents in the Mount Pleasant office.
They include a two-bedroom 884-square-foot property on April Pine Circle in North Charleston for $70,000 described as a "comfy home with cozy porch that could really shine with a little bit of new carpet and paint." The home has new heating, ventilation and air conditioning components and is "conveniently located close to shopping employment and major highways," agent Cheryll Woods-Flowers says.
Condos and townhomes are also popular at the Lowcountry's beaches. Take a three-bedroom, 1,984-square-foot townhome on Commons Court on the Isle of Palms overlooking the Links golf course at Wild Dunes. The agent Andrea Bell says, "Freshly painted, all wood floors, smooth ceilings — a perfect retreat as a beach house or year round living."
