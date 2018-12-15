An independently owned local franchise of a countrywide real estate group touted its first-time Golfing to Give, which brought in more than $17,000 for an organization that provides support for children with cancer.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate agreed this year to adopt The Sunshine Kids Foundation including to host charity events. Agents and staff "focused their philanthropic efforts" for eight months on planning the inaugural fundraiser Oct. 24 at Briar's Creek Private Golf Retreat.
"We could not be more proud of our agents and staff for all of their hard work and dedication in making this tournament happen! We look forward to many more successful years of Golfing to Give," says Linda Collins, owner and broker-in-charge of Southern Coast Real Estate.
The tournament counted 30 area sponsors "without whom, this incredible day would not have been possible," Southern Coast notes. There were 21 teams playing 18 holes apiece "on one of the country's most exclusive golf courses," the agency says.
Topping off the tourney was a luncheon and awards ceremony. One of the Sunshine Kids, 16-year-old PJ Ragin of Summerton, received a standing ovation for his heartwarming speech, Southern Coast points out. Noted actor G.W. Bailey, who is executive director of The Sunshine Kids Foundation, also addressed the participants. Building on the success of its first event, Berkshire Hathaway Southern Coast has launched its preliminary planning for a second yearly Golfing to Give, the agency says.
Headquartered in Houston, The Sunshine Kids Foundation offers free programs and events for kids who are receiving cancer treatments in hospitals across North America. Thousands of children with cancer have gone on vacations and visited recreation areas throughout the country, the agency says. Visit www.sunshinekids.org.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate highlight offices in Charleston and Summerville. Its parent is a joint venture that includes an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway as majority owner.