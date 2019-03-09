Berkeley County’s population is second to Charleston County, at 217,937. Areas include Daniel Island, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Ladson and Moncks Corner.
The county was named for two gentlemen or “Lords of Proprietors of Carolina,” John Berkeley and Sir William Berkeley in the 1600s. It was given the name of Berkeley County in 1682. The population grew from 128,776 in 1990 to 202, 786 in 2015 according to population trends recorded by the Census Bureau.
The county has more navigable waterways than any other county in the state and The Berkeley County Blueways has over 175 miles of water courses for paddling and kayaking.
Berkeley County has several attractions that have been a part of film – Cypress Gardens, notably, for its tranquil beauty of gardens, swamps and marshlands. Old Santee Canal is a 195-acre park that has four miles of boardwalks and is a nature-lover’s paradise.
It is, in the tradition of the Lowcountry lifestyle, a county that has a broad range of residents -- from first-time home buyers and renters to luxury homeowners.
“Now that spring is approaching, buyers are reappearing, from a slight dip – in terms of the number of homes sold in 2018 – and activity in home buying is going up,” said Janet Daniels of Southern Shores Real Estate Group. “Ongoing growth and development as a result of the strong manufacturing economy in Berkeley County affects real estate. Developers, retailers and other companies are drawn to the area.”
Daniel Island
Daniel Island is between the Cooper and Wando Rivers. The 4,000 acre island is about a 20-minute drive to downtown Charleston and its vibe as an island town has made it a popular choice for a homebuyers seeking a private community of its own. The master planned community was named after Robert Daniell, a governor who arrived in Charleston in 1669. In 2007, Daniel Island was awarded an “Award of Excellence” from the Urban Land Institute. It has parks, trails, rivers, creeks and a nationally-ranked private golf club. It has three schools; elementary/middle, a private school and an early children center for children.
All inclusive, it has a small-town neighborhood ambiance and several philanthropic activities that benefit the Charleston community are held here. Its downtown has everything you’d want in a neighborhood and wide sidewalks throughout in order to walk to all those amenities. Local shops and corporate headquarters have found a home here. There’s 25 miles of trails, parks and greenspaces for residents to enjoy. The Volvo Car Open hosts the Women’s Tennis tournament each year and, as well Hootie & the Bluefish’s Homegrown Weekend concert which benefits area schools.
“Daniel Island real estate, including large homes over $1.5 million, move at a decent clip, especially if the property is priced accordingly and appropriately. At times, they only stay on the market for about 30 days,” said Jonathan Huff of RE/MAX ALLIANCE. “There’s a mixture of residents on Daniel Island – first-time home buyers, retirees, entrepreneurs, physicians and out-of-state buyers who are coming from very expensive real estate markets.”
Hoff said a 600-700 square foot condo can range from just under $200,000 to over $500,000 for larger units.
“Single family homes begin at $500,000 “said Hoff. “Daniel Island is a very inclusive community where someone can lock and leave.”
It is home to Blackbaud and Benefit Focus, two of the area’s most desirable employers.
Goose Creek, Hanahan and Ladson
Goose Creek has a population of approximately 41,040, Hanahan, 21,729, and Ladson, 15,776. The three areas are within close proximity of one another, with Goose Creek holding the center spot.
“We’re seeing more concentration due to affordability in Berkeley County – Ladson, Hanahan and Goose Creek,” Hoff said. “You can still purchase a single-family home below $200,000. This area is particularly attractive to first-time home buyers and military families because of its proximity to the bases.”
Daniels agreed. “Hanahan and Goose Creek are great choices for buyers who are seeking a lower price point and first-time home buyers. You can find homes in Hanahan beginning at $90,000.”
The area is a mixture of communities – older homes and new construction. According to Hoff, many buyers are opting to renovate homes and stay or flip them in communities such as Boulder Bluff in Goosecreek, where a 1000-square foot home can go for $140,000.
Ladson’s Coosaw Preserve by Lennar has a resort-style pool and lounge area, a playground, ponds and picnic area. Geared toward family living, it’s also close to Wescott Plantation Country Club and plenty of shopping and dining options. Prices range from the mid-$200K to the low $300K.
In newer communities such as the Hamlets section of Crowfield, homes can go to nearly $750,000.
“All of the expansion in Berkeley County – the addition of 4,000 jobs to Charleston and Volvo coming to the area are making it more attractive to other developers,” Hoff added. “Commercial development as a whole is growing in the area.”
Goose Creek’s Carnes Crossroads will have over 4,000 homes and apartments. The master-planned community will also have retail tenants, a school, place of worship and a Roper St. Francis hospital that’s developing a 90-acre medical campus. Prices for homes will range from the mid-$200,000 to $500,000. The mixed use development will also have a 25-meter pool, parks, lakes and plenty of open green spaces for residents.
“In this area, homes at $230,000 or less are targets for multiple offers,” Daniels said. “I recently worked with a client who was in that situation and we were able to secure the purchase by presenting an offer with limited contingencies.”
Hanahan’s waterfront community of Bowen designed by The Wren Group offers residents luxury living, with condos starting at $180,000 in the McKelvey section. The master-planned community is a “waterfront village” with walking trails, pool, boat landing and plans for a shopping and dining district are in the works. The Estuary is an enclave within the community and has open concept homes with porches. The Bowen Waterfront Marian with access to the Cooper River is in the construction phase. There are seven floor plans and prices range from the mid $300K to the low $600K.
Moncks Corner
Moncks Corner has 10,933 residents according to the latest Census Bureau results. Named for its landowner, Thomas Monck in the 1700s, it possesses a small town southern spirit with easy access to some of the Lowcountry’s most beautiful rivers, lakes, gardens and parks. It is about a 30-45 minute drive to downtown Charleston and two hours from Myrtle Beach.
Moncks Corner is home to corporate giants, Google, Mercedes Benz, Volvo and natural wonders such as Cypress Gardens and Lake Moultrie. There are over a dozen plantation sites and Mepkin Abbey is a Trappist monastery that was established in 1949. It has lush gardens and contains a church, refectory, retreat center, offices and library. They produce about 1,400 pounds of mushrooms every week and area restaurants are regular patrons. Moncks Corner’s main street still has several mom and pop businesses.
A new community in Moncks Corner, Cooper Estates by Eastwood Homes, is convenient to downtown Summerville, I-26 and the new Volvo plant. The large lot homes – 2/3 acre home sites with floorplans ranging from ranch-style to two and three-story designs are set in a rural environment. The homes are close to Francis Marion and Lake Moultrie, and Cane Bay schools are within close proximity. Prices begin in the high $200K.
Foxbank Plantation, a Sabal Homes community, is an 800-acre neighborhood that has over 140 acres of protected wetlands, a 67-acre lake with dock, large community pool and plenty of family-friendly green spaces. Parks and playgrounds are within a five-mile walk of every home in the community. Homes range in price from the mid-$200,000 to the mid-$300,000.
“Berkeley County has a rich culture, fine cuisine, historical landmarks, low taxes and the natural beauty surrounding it – parks, green spaces and waterways – it’s a perfect fit for many buyers,” said Daniels.
Berkeley County real estate is on the rise and it will continue to grow as the area attracts more and more builders, developers and residents. It is the perfect place to call home for over 200,000 residents – and counting.