A South Carolina-based residential design expert was elected to a post that lifts her in two years to chief of the country's preeminent trade group for sustainable building.
Delegates last month named L. Jane Frederick, a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects, to the position of 2019 first vice president and 2020 president-elect. The voting took place at the AIA Conference on Architecture 2018 (A'18) in late June during the institute's yearly conference in New York.
She's been a principal at Frederick + Frederick Architects in Beaufort since 1989. Frederick earned her bachelor's of architecture degree from Auburn University.
"To create a future with better buildings, better communities and a better world, we have to be flexible, nimble and seize opportunities to turn dilemmas into advantages," Frederick said at the AIA's gathering. "As architects, when we are at our best, we don't talk about the future — we create it."
According to the institute, Frederick from 2016 to 2017 served as an at-large director of the AIA Board while chairing the board's Public Outreach Committee and taking part in its Visibility & Engagement Task Force. Before that, she was regional director of the South Atlantic Region from 2012 to 2015. She also chaired the Small Firm Round Table's executive committee in 2014 and was president of AIA South Carolina in 2010.
Founded 161 years ago, the American Institute of Architects says it seeks to craft "more valuable, healthy, secure and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods and communities." The institute counts more than 200 international, state and local chapters, and it "advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public well being."
According to the institute, it provides members with assistance in their careers and business while engaging civic and government leaders and the public to find ways to solve "pressing issues facing our communities, institutions, nation, and world." The group says members "adhere to a code of ethics and conduct to ensure the highest professional standards."