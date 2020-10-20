Balancing history and building in a forest: How development is reshaping Cainhoy peninsula

CAINOY — As the lure of Charleston and Southern living draws more people from around the country, the demand for new, suburban housing means homes will sprout in place of forested woodlands.

Hundreds of single-family homes are expected on the Cainhoy peninsula beyond Daniel Island in the coming years, clustered around what was once the area's main thoroughfare — a two-lane, sparsely traveled Clements Ferry Road.

Lifelong residents remember the quietness of living off that main road.

That was before Interstate 526 opened in 1992, before Daniel Island became a bedroom community for the city of Charleston and long before anyone decided to develop 9,000 residences in Cainhoy Plantation, a dense, rural forest along Clements Ferry Road between the Wando and Cooper rivers, into a city-size community with as many as 30,000 residents.

This kind of sprawling development has become commonplace in the Charleston area.

Clements Ferry mimics Johns Island's Maybank Highway as a primary connector between the forested expanse on the northeastern end and the bustle of Daniel Island and the I-526 ramps.

Over the next two decades, Cainhoy is expected to see intense residential development and when the last moving boxes are unloaded, it could rival Daniel Island in scale and population. The groundwork, which began earlier this year with the initial phase of the Point Hope development, is just underway with a dozen houses already going up.

While posing an opportunity for the ever-growing population in Charleston and the tri-county area, the same concerns for road infrastructure, drainage and preserving historic communities bubble under the surface.

'There were no strangers'

Before Robert Porcher played in the NFL, his football field was a rutted, two-lane country road on the Cainhoy peninsula. He wouldn't think of playing there today.

Clements Ferry Road has transformed since Porcher and his friends used utility poles and light posts as makeshift end zones. Games would last for hours and might have been interrupted only a handful of times by passing cars.

Porcher’s mother Marylin, Fred Lincoln and MaeRe Skinner were born around World War II and remember when Clements Ferry was a dirt and gravel road and the only way on and off the peninsula.

They remember a time when you knew everyone in the sleepy village sandwiched between two slow-moving rivers.

"There were no strangers," said Marilyn Porcher. "If someone came down from the North to visit a relative over the summer, you knew it. I couldn’t tell you the names of most of the people living right down the street from me now."

The telltale markers of a development boom are there.

Heading northwest on Clements Ferry Road with Daniel Island and I-526 in the rearview mirror, there are industrial warehouse buildings along the four-lane road. A lone gas station signals the switch from four lanes to two, roadway signs advertising the vast acreage up for sale in front of a sea of towering pine trees.

In 2015, Clements Ferry Road averaged 14,000 cars and trucks per day. By 2040 that figure is projected to soar to more than 58,000.

In the early 1990s, the Cainhoy peninsula — unincorporated Berkeley County — became part of an annexation battle between the county, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Charleston.

Charleston, under former Mayor Joe Riley, gave the best development deal. Though it was competitive, the annexation didn’t land in court, according to Charleston City Planner Jacob Lindsey.

"The city granted tremendous development rights with a significant unit count and flexibility," Lindsey said.

Since that time, three Berkeley County public schools were built on the south side of Clements Ferry Road along with commercial stores such as Publix and apartment complexes and single-family homes by David Weekley Homes, Toll Brothers and Pulte Homes, said Daniel Island Development Co. spokeswoman Julie Dombrowski in an email this week.

Other than that, Dombroski didn't provide any future-looking plans for the area.

'We're seeing the transition'

Lincoln, a member of the Jack Primus community off Clements Ferry, is worried about how development around him will impact the value of his property.

"We're seeing the transition and we're trying to have an impact on the master plan," Lincoln said.

Lincoln, 76, is a descendant of former enslaved people that lived in the Cainhoy area. His house — and the ones of his family around him — were built piece by piece with the money they had. Family and craftsmen from the neighborhood would work on weekends, building their cinder-block homes one room at a time.

"We couldn't go the banks for mortgages because we couldn't get them," Lincoln said. "When we had enough money, we'd add rooms."

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

He takes great pride in how the homes around him were built, some barely recognizable mobile homes with brick foundations and pristine lawns.

Lincoln built his home in 1981, with a small pond to the north containing a pet alligator named Maddie. Wild turkeys and deer run wild on the 13-acre property that features grapevines and persimmon trees.

He wants 500 acres around his community to be preserved. Right now, about 150 acres have been deeded to the community, he said, and that was a fight that involved lobbying by conservation groups and underground scanning machinery.

The photo scans picked up the presence of remains farther out, securing more of the cemetery for preservation. The house still stands, as does a nearby cemetery for anyone who can trace their lineage back to the area, because of that fight.

Lincoln admits that the recent development hasn’t been all bad. Instead of traveling to North Charleston and Mount Pleasant to get essentials such as groceries, they are now just minutes down Clements Ferry Road. Also, there are better schools.

Jason Crowley, communities and transportation program director for the Coastal Conservation League, couldn't name a good thing to come from the massive development — from housing availability, the impact on Black communities, flooding and multi-modal transport.

There's concern for the Francis Marion forest, and how development will impact threatened or endangered species.

"This is not the kind of development we want," Crowley said. "This is mid-20th-century suburban sprawl in the 21st century."

Charleston City Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo, who represents residents in the city-slice of Cainhoy, said she wishes she heard more about preservation efforts in that area.

She noted a cemetery for Revolutionary War soldiers, Native American sites along the Wando River, remnants of a freedman's blacksmith shop and the Cainhoy plantation cemetery.

"I think we don't realize what exists in some of these peripheral areas," Delcioppo said.

She also doesn't want longstanding Black communities like the Jack Primus community pushed out either, and believes there are "great partners at the county and state that are really trying to do what's right for these folks as they're being pushed up against chronic and what feels like overwhelming change."

Up to 9,000 residences

Though the expansive, woodsy space is going to be developed by the same team that built up Daniel Island, it won’t be as dense, Lindsey said. The developers do have the option to add up to 9,000 dwellings, but he said "it will not achieve that many." Those residences could be single-family homes or apartment buildings.

Lindsey called it an "overall, coordinated, thoughtful large-scale development" that will cater to those who want to be a new suburban community.

While Cainhoy Plantation is in its infancy, development along Clements Ferry Road has begun in earnest. Wando Village, with 117 lots, and Oak Bluff, with 60 lots, are under the final design stage and construction could begin soon, Lindsey said.

Five miles of Clements Ferry has already gone from two lanes to four lanes and was finished last summer. The second phase of the widening project, which will have an estimated $64 million price tag, is now the county’s next road project, Supervisor Johnny Cribb has said. The county expects to begin construction in January.

The Coastal Conservation League just wrapped up an alternate analysis with Dover Cole, the firm behind Plan West Ashley, analyzing how development could be constructed there.

Crowley said the league has also requested that the Army Corps of Engineers require an environmental impact statement before permitting construction near the forest. The Army Corps' Regulatory office is "currently still processing the application," said spokeswoman Glenn Jeffries.

Both the city of Charleston and Berkeley County are working on their 10-year comprehensive plans, a time when both Delcioppo and County Councilman Steve Davis said community members should bring concerns and discussion points about the future of Cainhoy.

Lindsey said the uniquely high ridge is playing into the city’s comprehensive plan, one he said will align with the recommendations laid out by Dutch experts last year that says development shouldn’t take place in low-lying, coastal marshland.

Davis said the county is "hoping to create" exceptions for the Jack Primus area, limiting standards for road provisions in rural areas.

What's next Watch for another article in the Boom & Balance series, looking at Summerville's growth and its reinvestment plans for Brownsville, a historic Black neighborhood located in the north of area of the town.

He said the county needs to look at capping property values and tax assessments, similar to actions taken on Isle of Palms.

"On Isle of Palms, they cap those property values at 15 percent no matter what," Davis said. "We need to have the same mindset with the folks in Jack Primus. We need to protect those folks so those homes are not overvalued and those families are not overburdened with the cost of paying property taxes."