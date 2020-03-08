Baby boomers, now all 55 and over, will make 3 more home purchases in their lifetimes

The last of the cresting wave of baby boomers is now 55. The oldest ones have 20 years on them.

For 75 years, the bubble of 76 million people born from 1946 to 1964 has always had an outsized impact on the U.S. economy, culture and lifestyle, particularly in their teenage and young adult years as they marched and rioted through the counterculture of the 1960s and discoed through the 1970s.

Boomers eventually shed their bell bottoms and platform shoes, and, like generations before, settled down, got married, bought a house, had children and are now spoiling their grandchildren.

But unlike their parents, they aren't staying in the same home where they raised a family as they glide into their golden years.

Baby boomers are likely to make three more home purchases before they slip into history, according to David Kalosis, the owner of Strategic Insights, a real estate research and consulting firm based in Atlanta.

For those nearing retirement, especially in colder climates where their mortgages might be paid off, they might buy a smaller vacation home in the Sun Belt, Kalosis said. When they leave the workforce, they will likely sell the longtime home where they raised a family and the small vacation home and move into a larger house in a warmer climate.

Once one of the couple passes away, Kalosis said the remaining partner is likely to downsize to a small condominium or apartment or, for health reasons, a continuing care community that offers independent living, assisted living and eventually memory care.

Relocating

Jim and Judy Williams, formerly of Ohio, are among those baby boomers who are on the move.

The retired couple — he's 70, she's 68 — left the Cincinnati area in 2015 and bought a two-story, three-bedroom house with 2,185 square feet in the Brighton Park Village neighborhood of Nexton near Summerville. They wanted to be closer to their son, Rick, his wife Amelia, and their two daughters, who live on James Island.

The two looked for a new home across the Charleston area and decided they could buy a bigger house for less money a little farther away from the hubbub of the metro area's central core and still enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.

Both retired educators, they did not want to live in any of the large 55-plus communities still developing on the edge of Charleston.

"I wanted to be around families and different age groups," Judy Williams said. "I wanted my granddaughters to feel welcome when they came here."

Though her husband is experiencing some health issues, the two are still active, taking yoga classes, doing yard work and spending as much time as possible with their granddaughters, Emma Claire, 12, and, Thea, 14.

They also say their latest home purchase will not be their last.

"I have always enjoyed yardwork and taking care of things," Jim Williams said. "But there will come a time when I won't be able to do that anymore, and we will look for a condo or something smaller than we have now."

For now, they are content in Nexton, where their two-story house with a wrap-around porch sits among a growing neighborhood of manicured lawns, walking trails and a central square.

And they are in good company among others from their generation.

'Long runway'

About 11,000 U.S. residents are turning 60 every day, Kalosis said. Another 10,000 a day are turning 65. And they can expect to live another 20 or so years on average, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

"Because people are living longer now, we have many people coming in the front end and not going out the back end," Kalosis said of the over-55 demographic.

A Washington Post report in 2017 projected boomers will be around until about 2088, when the last one passes at the ripe old age of 124. Meanwhile, a Census Bureau estimate shows 30 million people born before 1965 will still be around in 2055, most of them boomers.

"Our math suggests we have a pretty long runway in the baby boomer space," Kalosis said.

Longer life expectancy, and the sheer mass of baby boomers, are the reasons so many 55-plus developments have sprung up.

The Charleston suburbs are home to four large communities for the 55-and-up crowd: two Pulte-sponsored Del Webb neighborhoods and K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay — all in Berkeley County — and Kolter Homes' Cresswind at the Ponds in Dorchester County.

More developments could be on the way in the Southeast as the region attracts retirees, but the rush of 55-plus developments won't be as pronounced as in recent years, said Sam Abruzzo with K. Hovnanian Homes.

Because retirees are taking advantage of more housing choices than ever and the first of more than 80 million millennials are getting married and settling down, homebuilders are pivoting to cater to those markets.

"The 55-plus-community market won't compound as aggressively as it has in the past," Abruzzo said.

That doesn't mean developers are abandoning communities set up for older residents. They will continue to attract buyers and be built, Abruzzo said.

After all, right behind the boomers is Generation X. Though smaller at 66 million, that group will begin turning 55 this year.