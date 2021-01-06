Atlanta firm buys, rebrands Mount Pleasant apartments at base of Ravenel Bridge for $65.5M

A 344-unit apartment community built at the base of the Ravenel Bridge in the late 1980s when Mount Pleasant was a still a sleepy fishing village will undergo a major overhaul and name change after being sold recently.

Atlanta-based real estate investment firm Audubon recently paid $65.5 million, or just over $190,000 per unit, for the 34-year-old Harbor Pointe Apartments at 331 Harbor Pointe Drive between Houston Northcutt and Magrath Darby boulevards. It was previously owned by The Crotts Group, also of the Atlanta metro area.

The 32-acre multifamily development, now called The Cooper, is behind Harris Teeter supermarket in Village Pointe Shopping Center and across the street from Regal Cinebarre movie theater. It's also within walking distance of Whole Foods supermarket and the Ravenel Bridge.

Rents currently range from just under $1,200 a month to about $1,655, but upgrades are expected to push leasing rates higher by more than $300 a month, according to real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, which represented the seller.

As Audubon's first foray into the Charleston apartment market, the firm plans to redevelop the property during the next 24 months. Upgrades will include upscale interior finishes along with new siding, windows, doors and paint on the exteriors. Also, a new clubhouse, leasing office and amenity center will be built.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

"Given the growing demand in the market, we are ecstatic about this acquisition and the opportunities it provides us in Charleston," said Myles Cunningham, chief investment officer for Audubon, in a statement.

"Even if you could drop a pin anywhere on the map, it would be nearly impossible to find a better location than we have with The Cooper, and we can’t wait to begin a capital improvement program to make it a first-class community from top to bottom," he said.

An Audubon representative did not immediately respond for further comment on the purchase.

It's not the firm's first acquisition in the Palmetto State.

In 2019, Audubon acquired the 378-unit Retreat at Waterside in Greenville.

With the purchase of The Cooper, the firm now counts nearly 6,000 units across 20 properties in its overall multifamily portfolio.